OPINION: What we learned from the midterms

The recent elections in our 3rd Congressional District may be a turning point. But where it is leading is far from settled. Nevertheless, there are four lessons from the recent election worth exploring.
1. The rejection of extremism is growing, including among Republicans. Yet, we remain bitterly divided. Republicans lost heavily in every state-wide race. No Republican got within ten points of the winning Democrat.
As for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, it is a microcosm of the divide in the U.S.
• Red counties, blue counties.
Lauren Boebert won a majority in 14 counties while Adam Frisch won a majority in 13. Frisch flipped two counties (Alamosa and Huerfano), while Boebert flipped none.
• Enthusiasm for Boebert shrinks.
In 2020, Boebert received more than 60% of the vote in nine counties. This time, only five counties delivered those results (Delta, Delores, Moffat, Montrose, and Rio Blanco). Voters gave Frisch more than 60% of the vote in eight counties (Costilla, Eagle, Gunnison, LaPlata, Ouray, Pitkin, San Juan, and San Miguel).
• Wearing out her welcome in Montrose?
In 2020, Boebert’s margin in Montrose was 8,203 votes. This year, it was only 5,351. True, the turnout was greater in 2020, but turnout declined by only 16%, while Boebert’s margin dropped by 35 %, according to the preliminary results posted on the Secretary of State’s website.
2. Republican Party divisions will continue and intensify. Western Slope Republicans are divided over Trump.
Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis, says “It’s okay to move on from Trump,” noting that “What we witnessed via exit polling and results is that unaffiliated voters, overwhelmingly, do not like Trump.” (GJ Sentinel, Nov. 20, 2022).
Montrose County GOP chairperson Scott Riba echoed Davis saying, “The premise that Trump turns off independent voters is true.” But Riba wasn’t ready to dump Trump yet, saying he wants to know, “…which other candidates officially declare before deciding whom to support.”
However, given Trump’s cult following, it is likely that many of the conspiracy-minded, true believers are not ready to move on. They won’t give up their Trump flags, hats and banners, nor their Trump pillowcases, Trump presidential socks or Trump talking pens. We will see if Republicans, as they’ve done several times before, backtrack and capitulate to Trump in order to keep the support of his base.
3. Trumpism is more than narcissistic personality. It is a rejection of Western Slope tradition and values.
Moving on from Trump and his narcissistic personality is different from moving on from Trumpism. The policies that politicians like DeSantis and Pence say they admire have little in common with the values Western Coloradans have practiced for years.
Westerners value individuality and independence. They believe the federal government should stay out of our personal lives. Yet the current Supreme Court is establishing a legal basis to intrude into our personal lives and relationships.
Western Coloradans accept personal responsibility. While political extremists talk about freedom, they deny the responsibility to the community that comes with it. To them, freedom means being able to harass and threaten election workers and educators. They believe freedom of speech is a one way street.
4. The influence of moderates is growing.
The razor slim Republican control of Congress gives leverage not only to the Freedom Caucus, but also to moderates. As Politico’s Katherine Tully-McManus reports, the Problem-Solver Caucus, a congressional group seeking bipartisan cooperation, is “suddenly a sought-after group, with everyone from the Freedom Caucus to Democratic senators reaching out.”
The Problem Solvers caucus is growing with almost 90 members. One possibility, Tully-McManus reports, would see the caucus “only endorsing bills that have both Republican and Democratic Party co-sponsors when introduced.”
A year ago, it was difficult to find a Republican willing to speak out publicly. Today, Republicans and former Republicans are not only speaking out, but also organizing across the 3rd District.
State Sen. Don Coram is reaching out to like-minded Republicans. Coram says, “If you want to save the Republican Party, you have to reach out. Extremism is on the way out. Some of us knew the red wave wasn’t happening. You have to get out of your sandbox and find out what’s going on.”
The bottom line: We can feel better about the fact that resistance to extremism is growing. But the authoritarian threat to democracy is real and serious. Lauren Boebert still holds power. Extremists have made gains in other parts of the country. It will take conservatives, liberals, and moderates, working together, to overcome this threat.
Steve Mandell is a researcher and writer living in Montrose.