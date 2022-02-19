Last week I wrote about Riley Lambert, who was shot and killed in Silverton in 1884 by Marshal Thomas Cain. Lambert, as you may recall, was protesting the incarceration of a friend when he drew his gun and let off two errant shots at the marshal. The marshal returned fire and didn’t miss.
The Lambert family were no strangers, it turns out, when the bullets started flying in the San Juans.
Nearly a decade prior, his father, Hugh, had been incarcerated for the killing of a La Plata County sheriff, and was pardoned a few years later by Colorado Gov. Routt. In January 1891 he penned a letter to the Montrose Enterprise explaining his side of events:
“I moved to Colorado in 1874 and stopped at Silverton until fall, when I moved to Animas valley. When I arrived there I found that the country was infested by a band of robbers and murderers, and I had not been there but a short time when I was asked to join them. I declined to do this, and treated them as well as I was able. I never had any trouble with any of them.
“In the fall of ‘75 I found they were determined to drive us out of the country, and they waylaid me on several different occasions. In the spring of ‘76 I learned that they had concluded to kill myself and my family and lay it to the Ute Indians. About the 20th of April my son Riley went up the valley to get a plow sharpened. On his way back he passed the residence of the justice of the peace, when he was stopped by eight men, who drew their guns and ordered him to surrender. He asked them what they wanted, and was informed that they had nothing against him, but they intended to arrest me, and they did not want him to let me know it.
“Riley begged them to let him go along. He told them that if they went to my house and did not act like men, somebody would be killed. The justice of the peace informed him that somebody had sworn out a warrant against me for tearing out a levy on his ditch, and that when I saw the force sent to arrest me I would not resist for a million dollars. There was no ditch there at that time except my own, and it did not run through anybody’s land but my own. The crowd watched the road for me until 1 o’clock that night thinking I would come to see what was wrong with Riley. As I did not appear they took their blankets and grub and started for my ranch.
“The following morning my son Richard and myself stepped out into the yard after wood to build a fire. The house was surrounded on three sides and they fired at us from behind the rocks and trees before we knew it. They raised the Indian yell, and we ran into the house. I called to them and told them that if they wanted to fight to step out and fight like men.
“The crowd was concealed so that we could not see any of them. Pretty soon Richard was wounded in the head and I then fortified myself in the house by getting under a bedstead and piling all of our bed clothing around three sides of it. The side next the door I left open, also the door, as there was open ground on that side and the firing came from the other three sides of the house.
“My wife then stepped out to the corner of the house and asked if the sheriff was there; if he was, she hoped he would stop the shooting. They replied that if we didn’t stack arms they would kill us all, and then fired four shots at her before she could get into the house ... very near hitting her.
“The sheriff stuck his head up over a rock and aimed his gun at her, and a bullet struck him in the forehead, knocking his brains out.
“The firing was kept up all day until sundown. My wife, Richard, Louis and myself were in the house. I told the boys we would have to run for it, as they might crawl up to the house and set it on fire, and thus burn us out. I didn’t think they would kill my wife until they had killed us. We ran out the door and had to run across a level bottom, about a quarter of a mile, to get to the river bank. They fired at us all the way across the bottom.
“Louis had four bullet holes in his clothes and Richard had seven. We afterwards learned that there were forty-eight in the crowd, and all told, twenty-seven of them lived in the valley. They threw up breastworks five miles above where I lived while the fight was going on, to make people believe the Indians had killed my family and they were fortifying against them. There had not been an Indian in the valley since the previous fall.”
Riley was released and things settled down until the following year when Hugh Lambert tried to have many in the crowd indicted by a grand jury for the attack. He wrote:
“They got wind of it, put together all the money they could raise, bought out the grand jury and got an indictment against me for manslaughter. I was granted a change of venue to Lake City and there they bought out one of my attorneys, and the judge and jury sat on the case two days and two nights. During this time the outfit had stationed a man in the water closet with money, and he succeeded in buying the jury and they brought in a verdict of manslaughter against me.”
Lambert was released, however, after Gov. Routt accepted a petition by over 400 La Plata and San Juan county residents.
Hugh eventually sold the ranch for $4,000. And as we learned last week, Riley met his fate just years later at the hands of Silverton’s marshal.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.