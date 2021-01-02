Ouray County commissioners recently approved the creation of a permanent position, that of public information officer for the county.
Duties will include updating social media, writing press releases, etc.
The pay? It is full time at $30.20 per hour. Seems like a more than fair wage for the area. According to ziprecruiter.com, it’s right at the average rate for the state, but probably high for this area considering the state average is weighted by Front Range wages.
Full time at the county is about 32-34 hours these days. Most every department is open Monday through Thursday, except for the Coroner’s department, which is open by appointment only (yes, it literally says that on the Coroner’s web page).
That means this newly created job will cost the county about $51,000 per year, plus an extra 20-25% for benefits.
It would be more if hours at the county were 40 per week. But they’re not because the county, short of revenue sources several years ago, cut down operating days from five to four to save money.
You’ve done the math by now. This new position, which is a luxury created during the COVID-19 days when the county had temporary federal relief money to spend, will cost the county at least $1,000 per week.
So, even though you can’t walk in and do business on a Friday with the county, you’ll be fully informed about the county on some social media platform that you’ve sworn a New Year’s resolution to stay off in 2021.
• • • • • • • •
I’ve been trying to figure out this poem for several days now, and would appreciate any theories from readers who think they know the meaning of this prose. Especially perplexing is the last line.
It’s from The Solid Muldoon, April 19, 1889, one of the leading newspapers in Ouray County of its time:
The Ouray girl kisses very loud,
The Rico girl rather neat;
The Telluride girl has a gentle smack,
But gets there with both feet.
• • • • • • • •
It’s a new year, and we’re trying to dig ourselves out of a pandemic, one like we haven’t seen for, say, 100 years when we the world went through the 1918 pandemic.
And what followed in the States back then? The Roaring 20s — a period in which we saw massive political and social change, the nation’s wealth doubled and for the first time ever more people lived in cities than on farms.
I dare you to try to make predictions for the new Roaring 20s. Already, as I noted a few weeks ago, real estate sales are way up out here in rural southwest Colorado, so you might say the opposite migratory flight is occurring this time around.
Back 100 years ago, flappers and speakeasies were signs of a more open, free society. These days, we’re learning how to stay away from each other.
One thing that is a good bet is being an owner of a tourist-based business in Ouray County. If the summer of 2020 was any indication of things to come — and many business owners in the county believe it was — vacationing close to home in small resort towns will only increase.
• • • • • • • •
How do you know business is good on the local level in spite of a pandemic?
How does the figure 18% grab you?
Year-to-date sales tax in Ouray is up that much over prior year. This year so far, the city has hauled in $2.03 million in sales tax compared to $1.72 million last year.
Don’t forget, much of the city was shut down from mid-March through most of May.
Sales tax figures lag two months, so the December reporting is October actuals. Given that, December came in at $228,258 in sales tax, well ahead of prior year’s record $145,518.
How’s this for a comparison? In 2011, the sales tax total for the month of December was $43,583.
• • • • • • • •
The number of rooms rented in Ouray through October is only down 5% compared to the same period in 2019. Ouray lodging is only down 5,000 rooms rented through the first 10 months, and that’s with March through May being down 9,800 rooms. The other months have made up the difference. Meanwhile, during March through May businesses used the Paycheck Protection Program grants to pay employees.
• • • • • • • •
In Mayor Greg Nelson’s weekly notes this week, he mentioned that a local business owner griped about the city’s lack of marketing for its New Year’s Eve fireworks. Nelson, rightly, pointed out that with COVID-19 cases being elevated, it seemed best not to invite people to town.
This is not about one day and one event, however. This is the last stab of 2020 directed at a mayor and council that has done a remarkable job leading the city through a pandemic, all the while creating an environment that has produced numbers as mentioned above.
Certainly, those in Ouray will ring in the New Year by pausing to reflect on those affected by the pandemic, being thankful for the city leaders who have adapted and pivoted during a trying year, and counting blessings.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
