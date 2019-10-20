Breast cancer, PMS and contraception. This is what often comes to mind when thinking of women’s health. Perhaps a better place to start is at the beginning. Correct naming is critical to a healthy start. Not the child’s given name, but of her body parts.
Yes, we can all correctly name a boy’s penis, but what about a girl? Yes, she does, in fact, have a vagina, and it is an incredible organ, but it is not visible externally. Girls have a vulva, the visible exterior portion of her genital area, which is probably the most misrepresented structure on the planet. Correct naming and anatomical ownership is important.
Girls shouldn’t be vacant between the navel and knees. Worse, is shame about the area; “down there” “the nether-lands,” “hoo-hoo,” “va-jay-jay.”
We give the message to young girls that there is something so wrong with their body parts, that we can’t even bring ourselves to say it out loud. Kind of like a feminine Voldemort.
Then, of course, we add to the sinister nature of the female genital area with puberty and the onset of menstruation. The beginning of having girls believe that every mood, emotion or bad day is caused by hormones. You never hear anyone saying, “Wow, I had a great day, it must be my hormones!” or “I had a really great work-out today, it must be the right spot in my menstrual cycle.” To be clear, having a period is not a disease. In fact, none of us would be here without them.
This shame and negative thoughts often continue throughout a woman’s life. Medically accurate puberty education and comprehensive sexuality and relationship education is fundamental to help counter this, in addition to calling a vulva a vulva.
Globally, being born female is a distinct disadvantage. You are less likely to survive until age 5 and if you live in poverty, you are the poorest of the poor in every country. About 50 percent of girls under age 18 have given birth or are married. Adolescent girls ages 12-19 make up the fastest growing group contracting HIV.
Female genital mutilation is inflicted upon 2 million young girls. In the U.S. there are about 500,000 at risk for this procedure. While a federal law has been in place banning this procedure since 1996, it was overturned last year, declaring it unconstitutional. While currently thought of as an immigrant issue, excision of the clitoris was performed in the U.S from the 1880s-1950s to treat depression, hysteria, nymphomania, masturbation and lesbianism. These were continued somewhat into the 1970s and were covered by Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance until 1977. The 1970s were a big decade for women. Bans were finally lifted that allowed women to get their own credit cards without their husband co-signing, run marathons, participate on juries and train to become astronauts. All of this, a mere 40 years ago.
Women still have a ways to go. Their health is more often a result of environment and circumstances they find themselves in and their access to healthcare. With limited access, there is a direct correlation to poverty, low education and lack of money for themselves and their families. Access to healthcare is a critical issue for women to improve their lives and the lives of their families.
Recently, healthcare access for many women in the U.S. has become increasingly threatened. This again burdens women the most and puts them at greater overall risk. As individuals, we can certainly understand and support this, as a nation we shouldn’t stand for an embarrassing step backwards.
Gayle Ann Frazzetta, M.D., FAAFP, CCD is a family medicine and is board certified.
