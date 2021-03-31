While the cat is away, the mice will play. That is exactly what is going on in the Colorado General Assembly. With all the COVID-19 issues from the last session, the Executive Branch and regulatory agencies had full control of government. It appears the regulatory agencies are still trying to flex their muscles.
It has been that agencies used fiscal notes to gain favor or opposition using this analysis of the cost of enacting a bill.
Last week I had SB 21-034 in the Agricultural and Natural Resources Committee. This bill was to have the conversation of funding for Colorado’s water future.
To bring a little history to the subject, Gov. John Hickenlooper directed in the spring of 2013 for the Colorado Water Conservation Board to create a plan for Colorado’s water future. When asked where does the Legislature and general public fit, the director of the Department of Natural Resources told us we did not. Under the leadership of former Sen. Ellen Roberts, she and I drafted legislation to bring the conversation to the designated river basins. Ironically, our largest meeting was in Durango. From those meetings, the Colorado Water Plan was written.
With all the information the Colorado Water Plan has never been really implemented, because of no stable funding source. So, to start the conversation I drafted and introduced SB 034; it also sat on the shelf for two years prior to introduction. The measure would send to the voters in November of 2022 the question of creating a new enterprise to fund Colorado’s water future. The enterprise would combine the CWCB and the Water and Power Authority to provide grants to water issues, such as treated domestic water, gray water, infrastructure and projects among others.
Now to the source of my frustration. The fiscal note states that CWCB, which already has a grant program for funds that are expended from dollars generated by severance tax, would require 7.6 new employees and more than $1,250,000 to implement the first year and more than $1,000,000 annually to continue. The entire Ag Committee was frustrated by the department’s position on the projected costs. Estimated cost to the average household was $1.59 per month and annual revenue was in excess of $38.2 million. The bill failed on party line vote, but the message was sent.
SB 21- 105 is another example of fiscal note jeopardy. With the passage of Amendment 114, reintroduction of the gray wolf, it stated that a plan for reintroduction shall be completed by Dec. 31, 2023. In addressing the Colorado Wildlife Commission, Gov. Jared Polis seemed to give a strong desire to have wolves on the ground in early 2022.
Let me make it perfectly clear, I am not challenging the vote of the people. I just want to ensure CPW does it as prescribed in Amendment 114. Side-by-side comparisons were shown except for the addition on chickens and alternative livestock. The Blue Book projected first year costs at $344,000 and second year costs at $467,000 Those must be some expensive chickens, because the fiscal note asks for $841,414 in the first year and one FTE and $1,003,945 and three FTE in the second year. $300,000 a year for a meeting facilitator. $600,000 to host meetings for two years. That seems to be a whole better and less time consuming than this legislator gig. Once again committee members rail on such asinine projections.
Final vote, it failed on a party line vote. There is no funding for the wolf reintroduction. So tell me: whose ox gets gored? Education, transportation, health and environment, department of corrections, governor’s office, or what?
On Saturday, March 20, Colorado may have had an air quality alert from all the meat that was grilled or served in restaurants throughout Colorado. The governor’s meatless proclamation certainly had a ripple effect in perhaps setting the record for the most meat consumed in one day in Colorado. I don’t think that was the plan, but my gratitude for all those who stood with Colorado ranchers and farmers.
FYI, the “cat” is in the building!
Don Coram, R-Montrose, is a state senator representing District 6.
