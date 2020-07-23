Mountain biking in Colorado brought us together over ten years ago and we’ve been enjoying two wheels, the outdoors, and the North Fork community ever since. We own SK Bikes in Paonia, a small bike shop providing bicycle sales and service in the North Fork Valley. Visitors and locals love our area because it is a clean, picturesque, and sparsely-populated area with wide-open public lands.
Although tourism here has decreased due to the pandemic, many of us locals are still recreating responsibly outside. Our shop has been busier than ever and, after years of running the shop by ourselves, we recently hired three employees. We’re all eager to stave off the mental and physical impacts of the pandemic with time spent outdoors.
When it’s safe to visit the North Fork Valley again, we expect tourists to enjoy the Valley as they did before the pandemic, seeking outdoor recreation, adventure, and untouched views whether on two wheels, hiking, fishing, hunting, or off-roading.
Alarmingly, the North Fork’s outdoor recreation and tourism economy is now threatened under the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) plan to hand over all of the North Fork Valley’s public land to oil and gas development. This plan will devastate the local economy and quality of life, and makes zero economic sense given the U.S. oil surplus. For all of the Administration’s talk of supporting local voices, BLM’s plan ignores a broadly-supported, community-based proposal that represents the community’s own vision of the future. The BLM’s plan undoes all of the progress we’ve made transitioning to a more sustainable, diversified economy.
Senator Bennet opposes BLM’s plan and has committed to working with local groups on ways to rectify it. We’re grateful for the Senator’s leadership and thank him for his support.
As a historic coal-mining region, the North Fork Valley community has been able to diversify its economy over the past decade and reimagine itself into a bustling agriculture, recreation, and tourism hub.
According to the Outdoor Industry Association, residents here in Colorado’s 3rd District spend over $2 billion on outdoor recreation each year, and out-of-state visitors spend nearly $13 billion. Statewide, outdoor recreation generates 229,000 jobs and $28 billion in annual consumer spending. Outdoor recreation is an important part of local and state economies and we’re proud to be a contributor to this industry.
BLM’s final plan gives away beloved places like Jumbo Mountain, Paonia Reservoir, and the headwaters of the North Fork of the Gunnison River watershed. We need these places like never before. Once they’re handed over to oil and gas development, we’re unlikely to ever get them back.
BLM’s plan is particularly illogical given that the U.S. currently has more oil and gas than there is demand and that it can store. On top of this, oil and gas companies already hold nearly 10,000 unused drilling permits nationwide—which means the land is not producing oil or gas nor is it available or accessible for the public’s use. Why is BLM fast-tracking plans to sell long-term leases on millions more acres of public lands to oil and gas companies for next to nothing?
To add insult to injury, BLM finalized the plan during a national emergency and timed its release during the Easter and Passover holidays. This is another reminder of the Administration’s cavalier attitude towards the public and outright dismissal of our community’s 10-year involvement in the planning process.
The North Fork Alternative is the name of the plan created by a diverse group of local farmers, business owners, realtors, conservationists, owners of vineyards, and ranchers. The North Fork Alternative is a workable strategy for our region’s public lands that balances development with an investment in outdoor recreation, agriculture, and conservation. Our proposal supports a diverse economy for our region, which will make it more sustainable and resilient long into the future.
In 2016, BLM considered our proposal in their planning process. We’re frustrated that the Trump Administration has since dismissed the North Fork Alternative, and ignored widespread public opposition to BLM’s final plan.
Protecting public lands is a concern nationwide, especially in the face of the national pandemic and a changing climate. Protecting the biodiversity and natural resources within public lands is a key strategy for our collective ability to adapt to climate change. Senator Bennet’s “30x30” plan that calls for protecting 30% of the nation’s lands and oceans by 2030 is possible if places like the North Fork Valley are protected now and into the future from drilling and development.
We appreciate Senator Bennet’s commitment to working with local communities on this issue and we invite you to join us in thanking Senator Bennet for his support for our North Fork Valley public lands.
We can’t imagine the North Fork Valley without our lush landscapes, pristine peaks, crystal-clear waters and the multitude of places to recreate. Under the BLM’s plan, we’ll lose our identity as a destination for adventure-seekers and recreators. The plan destroys what all of us treasure about the North Fork Valley and erodes the public lands’ legacy we hope to leave behind for future generations.
Scott and Teresa Shishim co-own SK Bikes in Paonia.
