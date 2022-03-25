The one thing I’ve grown frustrated with is constant complaints about doing business that our industry keeps expressing. Struggles doing business nowadays with wage pressures, supply chain issues and price increases for materials is not exclusive to the newspaper industry. I would much rather solve our problems than complain about them.
That being said, when issues arise that cannot be overcome, we have to find viable solutions. Any business owner or manager will tell you that. I’ve spent close to 35 years having to find solutions to problems in order to meet customer expectations. Delivering a five-day-a-week newspaper on the day it is published has been our greatest challenge these past couple of years.
Open routes with no carriers to deliver are not a new issue. Typically, we have, at most, three open routes. Typically they’re open for a short period of time, then we are able to fill them. But over the past year, open routes have become more and more common. It’s difficult finding workers to fill them. It’s now been months, if not over a year, since we have been able to hire and retain new carriers. Now the open routes are so many that our employees that we’ve hired to temporarily fill those routes can’t keep up and some papers are being delivered too late in the evening to satisfy our subscribers.
We’ve turned to the postal service for help. Starting with our Tuesday, March 29 edition, some subscribers will be delivered their paper via USPS. Those subscribers have received a letter inside their newspaper everyday this past week letting them know they will be affected by the change. This is not a cost-cutting measure, but an attempt to provide our customers with the best solution for delivery. Subscribers who live in Montrose County who will receive their newspaper in the mail can expect to receive same-day delivery. Our local post office has been very attentive to our needs to make sure that this change will be as smooth as possible.
As I said, every industry right now is facing its own unique challenges, but the bottom line is the customer has a right to certain expectations to make their experience satisfying. For our customer, it’s getting the news in their hands as soon as possible. That is our goal, and we intend to do everything we can to meet subscriber expectations. Another way for our subscribers to get their news sooner is for them to make sure they activate their digital subscription. Every print subscriber has digital access at no additional charge. If you are having trouble activating yours, give us a call at 249-3444 and we will walk you through it.
We value your business and can’t thank you enough for supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Montrose Daily Press. We will continue to work hard to overcome any obstacles placed in our way. We appreciate you! Please call or email me if you have any concerns or questions. My direct line is 970-252-7099, my email is dennisa@montrosepress.com.