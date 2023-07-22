OPINION: Wild bighorns in peril in Colorado and throughout the Rocky Mountain West

I’ve been afforded the rare opportunity to kneel beside Colorado’s most iconic animal: The Rocky Mountain bighorn. When I worked for Colorado Parks and Wildlife I attended capture projects where biologists examined bighorns, and attached tracking collars.

I placed my hands on the bighorns’ thick, rough coats and observed them in awe. At the shoulder most measured about 4 feet in height, their bodies solid and muscular, their hooves thick but pliable — providing the platforms needed for leaping among cliffs and climbing steep slopes.



