I was distressed to read the commentary of Kevin Proescholdt of Wilderness Watch wrongly alleging “factual errors” in my recent Writers on the Range op-ed defending the National Park Service’s effort to save endangered mountain yellow-legged frogs by poisoning and gillnetting a small percentage of the alien trout that prey on them.

One might suppose that a group with the name Wilderness Watch would understand the Wilderness Act provides for pesticide use to preserve wilderness assets like native fish and wildlife: “Nothing in this Act shall be construed as affecting the jurisdiction or responsibilities of the several States with respect to wildlife and fish in the national forests.” Federal permits for pesticide use are routinely issued.



