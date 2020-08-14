I was sitting at one of the local watering holes the other night (mask on when not sipping my beer, of course) when I struck up a conversation with a fellow sports fan.
We were watching an NBA game — the Lakers and some other team — when I made a comment that opened a can of worms I didn’t expect. I told the fellow barfly I was happy sports were back, and I was especially glad we were going to get to watch some playoff basketball.
To my shock, he told me he was sick of the NBA.
“Why’s that?”
Well, he explained, he couldn’t stand they were all kneeling and wearing “Black Lives Matter” shirts, and I realized these sports seasons are strange for more than one reason.
First and foremost, if you and your loved ones have watched games this season (in any sport), you’ve noticed it’s just not the same.
In the MLB, clubs are playing in front of empty stadiums, save for cardboard cutouts of celebrities and team legends. In the NBA (depending on what the producers decide to pump in for audio), you might hear jeering from the benches as teammates create their own buzz for the guys on the floor in lieu of actual fans. On top of that, they’re playing all their games in a “bubble” at Disney World (travel back in time eight months, tell someone that and observe their reaction).
In the NHL, it’s a bizarre sight as the stadiums are dark except for the ice, with weird electronic billboards resembling something out of Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner.
Then there’s football. Are we going to have a season? We all hope so.
Of course, as the man at the bar pointed out to me, this season would be an odd one if the coronavirus had nothing to do with it at all. We are living in a time when politics and sports are becoming more and more intertwined.
“You don’t talk about politics or religion,” the man at the bar told me.
“Well, my generation does … but … even your generation has to talk about it when it’s on the Nuggets game.”
So, as this weird season of sports continues, viewers have a choice. They can tune out, or they can continue to watch and receive a small dose of politics.
My granddad was one of those who chose to tune out.
“Why do I have to watch these rich guys tell me how Black Lives Matter?” he said.
It’s not just “Black Lives Matter,” though. Each NBA player gets to sport a social justice word or phrase on the back of his shirt.
Luka Doncic, a budding European superstar who plays for my Dallas Mavericks, decided to have “Enakopravnost” printed on his jersey, the Slovenian word for equality. Not such a bad message.
But, yes, many of the phrases stem from the “Black Lives Matter” movement. Some include “I Can’t Breathe,” “Say Her Name” and “Power to the People.” Others include “Vote,” “I Am A Man,” “Speak Up,” “Education Reform” and “Mentor.”
It’s hard to know the cause, but NBA ratings — which at the beginning of the season were stronger than ever — have been sliding since the restart … sliding bad. We will see if the playoffs turn that around.
The other two sports have been up and down since their own restarts.
But one has to wonder, what can we attribute that slide to? The NFL should be taking notes right now.
On one hand, folks were extremely excited to have their sports back. On the other hand, they’re not the same, for the many reasons mentioned above.
Is it the fact we’re watching teams play in empty stadiums that ratings are down, is it just that we have more on our minds these days, or could it be that people don’t want social justice mixed in with their sports?
No matter the cause, you can’t expect athletes to stop fighting for their movements any time soon. Their voices are louder (and they’re paid more) than ever before. So, like my granddad had to do, there will be some hard decisions to make.
Well... it won’t be hard for me. I’m going to keep watching sports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.