Good morning, Montrose.
No quid pro quos necessary for reading today’s notes.
••••••
Marilyn Cox……When the Montrose Morning Sun ceased publishing in September, 1998, the first columnist I called from “over there” was Marilyn Cox. The Sun published for about 18 months and brought innovation to local media — morning delivery five days a week, tabloid format, full color advertising and photos, devoted local coverage, short stories. Too, it was free. Thankfully she agreed to continue writing for the MDP. A reader couldn’t help but learn more about Montrose by reading her weekly columns and history pages. Her insights were enlightening and easy to read, like neighbors meeting at mailboxes. She never missed a deadline, always wrote under the word limit and was willing to give you the straight skinny on local history. I will indeed miss her column and hope to see her in coffee shops hereabouts. (Our greeting: “read your column.” The reply, “I read your column.”) Wednesday’s opinion page belonged to her, a grand and graceful lady. Thank you, Marilyn.
••••••
Butter Side Up……Before presenting the trophies, Todd Schafersman, the PGA professional at The Bridges, advised the 50 competitors who had just finished the class 4A boys state golf tournament that they, “should thank the ones you love” for supporting them. This included: driving them over mountain passes to tournaments. Expensive lessons and golf camps. Overnight stays in Super 8s with tasteless toaster waffles from the morning buffet. Comforting hugs when golf’s at its cruelest. If you’ve had a child, or sibling, or grandchild who has traveled to compete, you have a sense of this commitment. Schafersman said he wished he had said thanks more often when he was their age. Montrose won its third consecutive state golf title, the only public school, so I’m told, to accomplish this Oct. 7-8. It was not even close – they won by 35 strokes. (These guys — Micah Stangebye, Jordan Jennings, Ryan Lords, Jake Legg; head coach Dave Woodruff, assistants, Dave Simmons, Tom Young — are quite good.) Stangebye shot 67-66-133, the only golfer in red numbers, securing his second straight 4A medalist title. Other notes:
• This was the first time a state boys golf tournament was held in Montrose. MHS athletic director Lyle Wright noted how the community raised a ton of money to feed and offer a fun, welcoming pre-tournament social with raffle prizes, good food and live music for the players, coaches, parents and sponsors. CHSSA associate athletic director Tom Robinson praised the greater Montrose community to the heavens during the post-tournament ceremonies, noting “the bar has been raised,” regarding the level of hospitality and accommodation. A tip of the visor to Woodruff, Wright, Ty Jennings, Eric Feely and others for making this event a success. One observer following a group of MHS golfers noted how the Indian team should share in the credit as well, after they had won their second title last year. “They had won two in a row. They (CHSSA) had to bring it here.” An obligation? A dare? Could they do it again? “We just watched history,” educator Jim Scarry noted as Stangebye sank a 15-footer on the 18th green to save par and card a 66 and to put into the books a three-peat for the home team.
• The galleries watched these young men from all over Colorado play from the “tips” of The Bridges, a tough, 7,000-yard course, enjoying perfect October weather. Certainly there was some envy as well — these young golfers with game, limber backs and ear-to-ear swings. There was also a lot of composure when their shots went awry.
• John and Gail Fox watched from behind 17 green and then from a comfortable spot by the 18th green, respecting the golfers with applause and support. Garth Gibson was spotted in the gallery. During his many years as the longtime president of Montrose Bank, he wrote a lot of checks in support of MHS sports and civic causes. He and Better Half Cindy Gibson nowadays call Hanalei, Kauai, Hawaii home. Fit and trim as always, Garth looks like he could still score 20 points a game or set a pick for the state champion Fairbury (Neb.) Huskers, of which he was a member a while back.
••••••
I see by the paper…… • The Montrose Botanic Gardens is hosting its annual Scarecrow Festival Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19-20, across from the Montrose Pavilion. There’s a slew of activities, plus a silent auction to purchase personally handcrafted scarecrows. More than 20 scarecrows found homes last year. It’s 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Proceeds benefit the Montrose Botanical Society……• The Montrose Friends of the Library will have their semi-annual book sale at the library Oct. 18-20. Good used books on the cheap and the proceeds support a variety of library programs throughout its district……Dept. of incidental info……The Beatles quit touring after their final concert in Candlestick Park in San Francisco, Aug. 29, 1966. Sick of the screaming fans, the hassle of concert shows, they retreated to the sanctity of the studio. So, what was the last song they played publicly? “Long Tall Sally.”
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.
