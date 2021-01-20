A billion dollars of real estate was sold in Telluride and Mountain Village last year. Americans like to say, that’s a billion with a capital B. Longtime real estate broker George Harvey of Telluride told the Colorado Sun recently, “it’s biblical.” (That’s with a lower b.) The average sales price of single-family homes in one year in San Miguel County went up 91 percent with the median cost approaching $1 million per. Condos are preferred second home housing and sales of these were up 190 percent.
Ouray County, too, is in on the boom. Home sales and property values have increased by a third over the previous year. Former newspaper publisher Alan Todd, columnist for the MDP on the weekends and a Main Street business owner these days, relates. “More and more land-owners are placing large tracts into conservatorships,” said Todd. Almost half the land in Ouray Country is owned by some form of government, shrinking further what’s available to build upon.
Suburban, centralized Montrose home prices have escalated from more than $268,000 to almost $310,000 on average in only a year. Five years ago, the average sales price was a notch above $204,000. Too, the inventory of homes and land in Montrose have been drastically diminished, vanishing completely in some price ranges.
••••••
I spoke with several local real estate professionals and they provided the Full Chorizo of why it’s happening, namely: the pandemic, the Zoom Boom of working from home; the relative bargain of West Slope real estate in comparison to other places, low interest rates, an exodus from social-economic ills of cities. In other words, visitors are no longer satisfied with the hard work of tourism — they want to live here.
Realtors are busy. (Language stylebook ninnies have always wrestled with capitalizing Realtor. The Notebook’s on board.) While they pretty much agree on the whys and the where-fors, there’s some particular impressions.
• Dennis Bailey first hung out his shingle in 1978 and he merits the capital R. Then there were 65 agents and 10 offices. What impresses Bailey is how empty lots are selling. Subdivisions that were at one time foreclosed – forlorn and carcass-esque for years — a vestige of not-enough cash and too much go-go credit, are busy. “It’s been un-damn-real,” said Bailey, 78, who sold his agency three years ago but is active in sales and consulting.
• Shawn Carroll grew up in Montrose and during the last boom, fomented upset in the local real estate orbit by buying full-page ads in the MDP pushing four percent commissions. “It’s an urban migration today and COVID brought it to a head,” said Carroll. “No one wants to be locked down. Employers then (firmly) said, ‘you can work from home now.’ It’s a totally different market from 2008-09. There’s more cash, more affluence.”
• Makura Casias has been a real estate agent for less than two years. This is her first boom. She, too, is a native. She explains how there’s no quick way to build wealth for single families, even though the boom makes it seem that way. “The best plan is to build equity with buying a starter home, remodel it, build value. Houses are appreciating quickly,” said Casias, 22. She reinforces what younger buyers are looking for in their relocations here: easy access to multiple outdoor recreation options, fast Internet, and quality of life issues like minimal traffic and low crime.
• Michelle Klippert, a onetime neighbor who has a long trail of those continuing certification initials behind her name, is passionate about her life’s work. She made her bones during the ascent of the last boom, first selling real estate in 2005, and was savvy enough to ride out the bust. She bounced back from the bottom (October, 2008, she says), opening her own place in 2014. It took ten years to get the market back. “Equity has been pushed up. There is a limited inventory. Improved properties are in demand,” said Klippert last week from her east Main Street office, adding, “we’ve had an enormous jump in prices.”
The option of buying land and building a home has radically changed as well, primarily because of supply prices like lumber. “You think you’re going to build this ($300,000) home, and then it becomes a $400,000 home,” said Klippert. She also believes the congressional moratorium on foreclosures will be a factor in the new year. Over four years (2009-2012), there were 1,232 property foreclosures in Montrose County. In 2020, there were 21, half as many as 2019. “How will these markets be affected if they prolong the moratorium?” she asks. The moratorium was set to expire Feb. 28. The Biden Administration is expected to extend it through September as part of its $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, according to MarketWatch earlier this week.
••••••
In 2011, right about when the bust was hitting bottom, I caught Marshall Collins in his former real estate office at Cobble Creek. Collins’ wit was sharp as ever and spot on that day. He and his brother, Sid, sold the family farm to developer Tiff Hayden and it became one of the premier destination neighborhoods in Montrose. (Likely they sold the farm at a profit.) The conversation that day turned to the local real estate scene. He observed wryly how a “real estate license,” was in theory, “a license to starve.” Not so much these days.
“Buy Land. They Ain’t Making Any More of the Stuff.”
– Will Rogers, social muse, syndicated columnist, actor, 1879-1935
