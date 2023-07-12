PARIS — The scenery during a half-hour stroll through the French suburbs last Thursday afternoon included two cars that had been torched right into the pavement and a completely gutted city hall. Yawn. Just another day in the so-called City of Enlightenment in the wake of yet another uprising.

While tourists might have found the scene alarming, someone who has lived in France for the past 15 years mostly just ends up being reminded of a typical New Year's morning or the aftermath of a World Cup qualifying match win by any North African nation.