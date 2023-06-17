The former president of the United States, now running for reelection, assails "the 'Thugs' from the Department of Injustice," calls Special Counsel Jack Smith a "deranged lunatic," and casts his prosecutions and his bid for the White House as parts of a "final battle" for America.

In a Saturday speech to the Georgia GOP, Trump characterized the entire American justice system as deployed to prevent him from winning the 2024 election. "These people don't stop and they're bad and we have to get rid of them. These criminals cannot be rewarded. They must be defeated."



