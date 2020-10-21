Good afternoon, Montrose.
Butter Side Up……There’s a photo gallery on the MDP website about last Friday night’s ribbon-cutting of the newly renovated Wilson Field. Coaches (Jerry Hollingshead, Ryan Corn), administrators (Scot Brown, Joe Archuleta, Phillip Bailey), school board leadership, (Jeff Bachman, superintendent Carrie Stephenson) and others were recognized and made celebratory remarks. It was page one news, too, deservedly so, in what us old timers call a “print copy.”
One thing bugged me, however, since that shopworn journalism gene still lives within: who was Wilson of Wilson Field?
That was solved easily enough with a phone call to Jeri Mattics, a farm gal with deep roots to Montrose County agriculture. These days, she’s an investments broker with Edward Jones with an office in the Oxbow Crossing-Tower Building.
“Ralph Wilson was ‘Prof’ Wilson,” she said, adding, “that’s an easy one.”
He started the agricultural programs at Olathe High School in 1923, coming west to teach with a degree from Purdue University. That wasn’t too long after the Gunnison Tunnel had opened in 1909 which transformed our area with ready water and subsequent rich agriculture. Wilson also taught science, biology and was the school’s football coach.
“He wore a lot of hats,” she added. That’s always been the norm at rural schools.
In fact, Wilson was one of the founding fathers of the FFA, Future Farmers of America, which had its genesis at the 1928 American Royal Livestock and Horse Show in Kansas City. There were 33 original FFA delegates from 17 states attending this convention. Wilson was also instrumental in forming the first FFA chapter in Colorado which, of course, was in Olathe. During his tenure at the school, Wilson started the school’s farm (cherries, peaches, grapes, apples), introduced Duroc and Berkshire hogs into western Colorado, struck up relationships with sheep and cattle producers, and initiated the first vocational agriculture shop in Colorado. His motto: “we are taking boys and making men of them in production agriculture.” (Source: The Fence Post, Greeley, Colo.) Wilson also initiated field trips for his students to learn and carry out best animal practices.
“He was very forward thinking,” added Mattics. “Agriculture, then as now, was a big driver in local and national economies. He was always thinking of helping the kids.” She added that Wilson also guided future farmers to the aspects of genetics, finance and marketing.
Mattics knows all this from heart as her family purchased Mattics Farms from a relative in 1958 and began producing and marketing fruits and vegetables. Mattics was elected to a statewide FFA office in 1982-83 and later, after earning an agricultural education-agriculture journalism degree from Colorado State U., she was the assistant communications director for 10 years at the national FFA office in Washington, DC. She’s been with Jones for eight years and has a son, Chase.
Incidentally, there are more than 760,000 FFA members nationally with 8,739 chapters in all 50 states and territories. Closer to home, FFA in Colorado has more than 7,000 members in 125 chapters.
‘Prof’ Wilson was a lifelong bachelor. “The ag kids were his kids. He broadened the education of so many,” said Mattics. He died in 1964 at age 73 and is buried in the Olathe Cemetery.
Campaign Buttons……Time was, there was incidental humor in American politics. Like the 1976 congressional campaign of Rep. Alan Howe.
A Republican from a conservative Salt Lake City district, Howe was campaigning hard for his first reelection. As a campaign talking point, Howe seized upon the then-ongoing congressional scandals, asserting vigorously how politicians’ moral behavior was relevant to public service.
Then came June 13, 1976. Howe was arrested for soliciting in downtown SLC.
Yet before the votes were counted, in the run-up to the November balloting, the prostitutes who worked in and around SLC, recognized a marketing opportunity when they saw one. They started wearing campaign buttons: “I Know Howe.”
(Howe lost to Dan Marriott.)
An elderly couple were returning from a long weekend visit with their grown and married children. Their children had admonished them to give up their driving licenses as they were becoming a hazard to themselves and to public safety. They had had a lot of “close calls.”
Upon their trip home, they were talking about what their children had said.
“You sure are driving too fast. And that’s the second stop sign you’ve run through,” the husband told his wife.
“Oh,” she replied, “am I driving?”
