Tourist season winds down as Ouray County prepares for — wait for it — tourist season?
The middle of August is when the demarcation line appears in Ouray’s economy, the day the tourists head home.
Not all of them head home, mind you, but the drop off is noticeable.
This year, the migration home occurred on Sunday, Aug.16. In Texas and its surrounding states, school begins mid-August, so parents with kiddos have to hightail it back.
The theory among shop owners in Ouray this year has been that school districts aren’t requiring in-class learning this fall, so Ouray may see more visitors stay rather than leave.
Along the same vein, the theory has been floated that fewer adults have a traditional job to return to, and can work from anywhere in a virtual world, thus extending the traditional tourist crunch season.
We’ll see.
Honestly, even though in-class participation in most states is optional, as a parent who once had two energetic young boys around the house all summer, I can tell you that I would have opted them in.
Enough is enough, and after a while a parent has to reclaim his or her space, if only for the brief respite a school day can bring.
So, I think most families will be headed home.
I also have a theory that those who have ventured to travel this year are less cautious about COVID-19, and therefore won’t be as cautious about shooing their offspring out the door to send them to school.
In other words, those who have been traveling have a strong desire to return to normal, and putting the kids back in school is a normal thing to do.
Ouray County has been running an ad in the Ouray County Plaindealer seeking volunteers to work as community ambassadors at transient locations in the county.
Surely, this volunteer program is paid for through the CARES act, because the focus is to hand out free face coverings and hand sanitizer, along with greeting visitors and community members and sharing information about local COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.
Can’t we spend this money in a better way?
I made a comment the other day to someone that handing out masks and hand sanitizer is a fruitless objective. The person I was speaking with said he has noticed a lot of people gathering near restaurants who aren’t wearing facemasks.
But let’s face it, those who don’t, won’t. If someone is in town, and traveled here, and intends to interact with businesses and restaurants and that person doesn’t have a mask already, then that person doesn’t want a mask.
You can wave masks all day at people who don’t want them. They’re not going to take them. And hand sanitizer? Seriously?
I can count on one finger the number of people I have turned away at my business in the last month for not wearing a mask. Virtually everyone has one.
If a program like this was going to be enacted, why in the world wasn’t it put in place at the beginning of summer, when the tourist season was ramping up, instead of the end of summer when it is tailing off?
This is government at its best.
Anyone who wants to volunteer to tell people who don’t want to wear a mask that they need to wear a mask can email the temporary public information officer for the county. The PIO was hired in April specifically to get the word out about the pandemic to the public, at $30 per hour, and who now, evidently, needs a team of volunteers to reach the handful of people who won’t listen anyway.
Sales were extremely slow this past Sunday, so I shut down the store and headed to the San Miguel River for some afternoon fly fishing.
A customer had been in the store the day before, and he was telling me that he had fished the San Miguel the day prior and was routinely catching 18-inch rainbows.
Now, I’ve been fishing the San Miguel for a decade, in all seasons and all conditions, and one thing I’ve never had to endure is 18-inch rainbows.
I must be doing something wrong, I told myself, so I went to find out.
Sitting in the turnout at my favorite spot was one of San Miguel County’s finest. He was trying to catch speeders. The turnout is big enough for several cars, so I joined him and nodded as I geared up and headed to the river.
A small trout hit my caddis on one of my first casts, but it was too small. Then another, and yet another rose to my fly. All looked like fingerlings whose eyes were bigger than their stomachs.
I caught a few after that, but I would’ve had to string two or three of them tail-to-lip to equal 18 inches.
Then I heard the sirens wail and saw the sheriff’s car light up and speed off.
At least one of us was making a big catch.
