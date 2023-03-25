I am writing to thank you for your dedication to the field of education and share a personal update. I attended Pomona Elementary School, Centennial Middle School and Montrose High School, graduating with the class of 2016.
To this day, I remember the names of every single teacher I had during my educational career in Montrose, from kindergarten to senior year. Deeply inspired by so many of you, I chose to become an elementary teacher. I attended Arizona State University and graduated with my B.A. in Education in 2020. I subsequently joined Teach For America, which placed me as a kindergarten and later third-grade teacher in the Denver area.
While teaching, I earned a Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Colorado - Denver. This spring, I was accepted to the Educational Policy and Analysis program at Harvard Graduate School of Education.
As the transformational writer bell hooks wrote in her book Teaching to Transgress, “The classroom remains the most radical space of possibility.”
Over the years, your classrooms were that radical space for me, and hundreds of other students. In them, I learned not only how to use scissors, how to conduct the marching band, and how to write a strong argumentative essay, I also learned how to work on a team, how to challenge myself, and most importantly, how to think critically.
The teaching profession is facing a critical moment in our country. Teachers have been underpaid, overworked, and scrutinized for decades despite serving as an essential cornerstone in our society. Not only do teachers create all other professions, they also play a crucial role in shaping what the future generation can accomplish, and how they take care of their families, communities, and the surrounding world.
As a teacher, I was disheartened by the harsh realities of the teaching profession and knew that for it to be a sustainable career, the policies impacting teachers and students need to change.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, an estimated 600,000 teachers have left the profession nationwide, as the National Education Association reported (2022). What should be one of the most rewarding careers has become one that is not financially feasible, and in many cases, even presents physical and mental risks for teachers.
This is unacceptable. At Harvard, I intend to work with current policymakers to advocate for what is best for teachers and students.
I can say with certainty that I wouldn’t be able to do this work without the impact my primary and secondary teachers had on me. To the teachers of the Montrose community, thank you so much for your dedication to education and for believing in your students. Montrose is lucky to have such amazing educators. Thank you for paving the way for me to achieve my goals — and for doing the same for so many others.