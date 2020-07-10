Sometimes when you’re trying too hard to be woke, it ends up rhyming with joke.
Which happened in a Ouray chat this week, all due to the Confederate flag.
It all started when a group of locals, undaunted by the fact there was no official Fourth of July parade in Ouray this year, decided to have their own unofficial parade.
At what is usually the start time for the annual parade, 10 a.m., folks were gathered along Main Street waiting to see the assemblage of revelers coming down Main.
First came some cars and golf carts, adorned in red, white and blue. Horns were honking and the crowd was clapping. Then came two large, green tractors. One was dressed up in Independence drapery and the other flew three flags, one of which was the Confederate flag.
This created a stir in Ouray County and on social media.
How dare the driver of that tractor display such a racist symbol, especially during these times, many asked?
Well, they weren’t exactly asking. Many were advocating suppression, saying no one has the right to fly that flag in Ouray.
Including one person who somehow equated this to a 2017 Aspen Times article that delved into changing the name of Columbus Day and bringing Colorado’s second governor, Frederick Walker Pitkin, into the fray.
Pitkin, you see, was governor from 1879-1883, and presided over the period of Colorado’s history when the battle cry across the state — really, almost to a person — was “The Utes Must Go!”
The Utes were standing in the way of progress, for mining and industry, growth and prosperity, and when the Meeker Massacre occurred, that was the event that catapulted the final drive to move the Utes to reservations in Utah.
Examples of how prevalent a view this was in Colorado are easy to find.
The Colorado Daily Chieftain, Oct. 9, 1879: “No room for Indians in Colorado.”
The Fort Collins Courier, Oct. 23, 1879: “The Utes are suing for peace. They should be granted the undisturbed peace and quietness of the grave.”
Only the Utes shed a tear when they were removed, as cities and towns were freed to flourish and prosper.
Because Pitkin was governor at the time, he is, of course considered by some to be — wait for it — a racist!
And, thus, because a few in Aspen had advocated renaming the county in which it resides — Pitkin County — because Gov. Pitkin was such a, you know, racist, his name, like the Confederate flag, should be wiped from the current lexicon.
Yet, you can’t rewrite history by erasing it. And you can’t suppress free speech. Still, the “woke” culture of today advocates for that. They push for free speech, as long as you only say things they agree with. They want monuments to the past, as long as they are monuments that they have approved. They want cities and counties to have names, just not the names that remind them of humanity’s flaws as they see them.
Perhaps the Aspen Times should set an example and change its name immediately to the Ute City Times.
The Times, the self-proclaimed moral compass of Pitkin County, has its own tarnished past to correct. Early settlers named the city Ute City, in reverence to their indigenous neighbors. But after the Utes were removed, prominent investor and businessman B. Clark Wheeler wasted no time eliminating the city’s name and naming it Aspen.
He also attached that name to his newspaper, the Aspen Times. If you’re going to wipe Pitkin’s name from memory, why not wipe the memory of removing the Ute name from the city, as well? Doesn’t the fact that the Ute name was removed at the same time the Utes were removed remind us all of a terrible time in Colorado history? And isn’t this dredged up ever time we hear Aspen or The Aspen Times?
Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it. There is precedent in Aspen of trying to rewrite history by renaming things. It’s a form of suppression, though. Just as demanding that someone doesn’t have the right to fly a flag is suppression.
Was it right to remove the Utes? Is it right to revere the Confederate flag?
Fortunately, you have the right to your own argument all day long. But you don’t have the right to your own version of history.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
