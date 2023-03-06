Colorado Parks and Wildlife is well aware of the complexities surrounding the reintroduction of wolves in Colorado. Montrose County would like to commend CPW staff for their commitment  to collaboration in the latter phases of this reintroduction process.  

As a participating agency, Montrose County will continue to engage in the various phases of this reintroduction process, but we feel it is necessary to acknowledge the concerns of the Western  Coloradans that will bear the costs of this reintroduction effort.



