Colorado Parks and Wildlife is well aware of the complexities surrounding the reintroduction of wolves in Colorado. Montrose County would like to commend CPW staff for their commitment to collaboration in the latter phases of this reintroduction process.
As a participating agency, Montrose County will continue to engage in the various phases of this reintroduction process, but we feel it is necessary to acknowledge the concerns of the Western Coloradans that will bear the costs of this reintroduction effort.
Although processes are in place to ease some of those impacts, there are ecological, economic and social considerations that the reintroduction effort does not adequately address. At this stage, there are potential impacts that planning efforts are unlikely to resolve. The task is to mitigate the potential incompatibilities of this species with the systems and processes that shape our economies, cultures, communities, and landscapes.
The following comments consolidate (a pretty narrow range) of citizens concerns, and some environmental implications that have not gotten adequate consideration. CPW and The Draft Restoration Management Plan are not the root cause of many of these issues, but CPW has been tasked with developing the plan that will shape outcomes. Again, Montrose County would like to acknowledge the complexity of this effort for CPW.
Compounding the complexity of this effort is the timeframe and resources. This issue is apparent when comparing the release locations, against habitat requirements. Public lands are a primary identifier for landscapes best meeting habitat criteria. Identifying release locations on private properties for the named purpose of avoiding National Environmental Policy Act analysis, does not speak to a process that has adequately considered environmental outcomes.
Drought and changing conditions on our landscapes are creating compounding impacts on functioning ecosystems. It is critical that adequate consideration be given to the compatibility of this species with the existing and future conditions of our landscapes. Those considerations should extend to our ongoing restoration, resiliency, and recovery efforts.
CPW resources are also a concern beyond this planning process. CPW staff is currently overloaded and cannot accommodate the additional workloads reintroduction demands. With the complexity of wildlife pathology and mechanisms to mitigate wolf-livestock interactions, training and additional staff will be critical. Similar reintroduction efforts elsewhere have shown depredation events far exceeding the losses that were compensated.
Though the plan proposes an increase in compensation thresholds, many animals have values that exceed those limits. Loss of some animals can damage operations well-in-excess of market value. Market value does not encompass the values of every animal, or its importance in every operation.
The plan compensates depredation but does not adequately consider costs associated with conflict minimization, decreased weight gain, and a range of other costs. While the plan suggests compensation for a range of losses, compensation is predicated on previous depredation events.
Ranchers’ time and a range of other incurred costs are not adequately accounted or budgeted for.
These costs, and associated CPW staffing resources, need to be adequately funded (and held outside of the general fund) to address short and long-term impacts. Current budgets, staff, and accounting practices leave our producers at risk.
The plan acknowledges the significance of livestock densities (though maybe more accurately described by the relative density of livestock operations), as well as the disproportionate impacts of depredation events on some producers.
It is important to consider that dat informing wolf-livestock interactions may not accurately capture these conditions in Colorado. Impacts to producers may differ significantly. Comprehensive and well-funded compensation mechanisms are critical.
To some degree, unique conditions on the landscape will create unpredictable outcomes; those outcomes impact our producers, wildlife, landscapes, wolves, and future wolf populations. Adequate resources, flexible management frameworks, and latitude in decision-making are critical to address unforeseen and changing outcomes.
Outcomes affected by timelines, planning resources, and conditions in our landscapes become more significant when considering parallel planning processes.
These processes are also being implemented on accelerated timelines, and the compatibility of desired outcomes has not been adequately addressed. With the potential for wolves to “contribute to local reductions of some ungulate herds or changes in distribution,” there are significant implications on statewide resource management plan revisions to protect big game critical habitat and habitat connectivity.
As wolves expand and settle into their chosen ranges, we can expect to see significant overlap with critical habitats and migration corridors for big game. Presumably, changes in big game distribution will be greater in these areas of high use and high concentration. While the incidence and severity of those interactions may be hard to predict, the impacts to these critical habitats will logically exceed the rest of the state.
The same could be said of population reductions. Again, impacts to big game may be hard to predict, but it’s reasonable to expect diminished outcomes in this related planning process as well as a diminished shelf-life for designated habitats.
Though less obvious than interactions between wolves and big game, the overlap between proposed release sites and critical habitat for Gunnison Sage Grouse is not inconsequential. With a “complex suite of abiotic, bottom-up, and top-down forces,” it is hard to predict the potential outcomes accompanying the introduction of an apex predator.
Though direct impacts are likely limited, it’s reasonable that a reshuffling of large and medium carnivores on the landscape may impact grouse. With dietary overlap, displacement, access to carrion etc. potential exists for species like coyotes, foxes, raptors, and corvids to impact sage grouse to a greater degree.
The plan explains the potential impacts to predator species, but aggregating trickle-down impacts of shifting predator-prey relationships, trophic cascades, and potential changes to historical disturbance regimes, highlights significant potential for unintended impacts.
With regard to trophic cascades, perhaps the most commonly quoted benefit of wolf reintroductions is the reduction in browse pressure from ungulate species. With sage-grouse habitat projects largely focused on converting forests to sage communities, arguments attributing recovery of woody species to wolf introductions put wolves at odds with sage-grouse recovery. We commend CPW for utilizing a more comprehensive analysis of trophic cascades in this report.
Polarized conservation ideologies characterize grazing as unequivocally detrimental to environmental health. Though planners should be commended for acknowledging the potential benefits of these systems, careful consideration should be given to impacts on managed grazing systems developed and revised over decades. With the careful timing and intensity of rotational grazing, disruptions in those systems can have significant impacts on the health and vigor of our rangelands and forests.
Those impacts can extend beyond our public lands and beyond the chosen ranges of wolf populations; they are further compounded with issues like ongoing drought.
Compounded range management issues, increased operating costs, and a presumptive shrink in profit margins, are likely to slow production. Considering the refined range management practices of our regional producers, it is important to look at the producers and management practices that will grow to meet market demand. It is likely producers reliant on deforestation will meet part of that demand.
Net impacts to ecosystems can extend well beyond the state line. It is critical that adequate support is given to producers that support functioning forests and rangelands.
With the stated objective of “establishing and maintaining a self-sustaining population,” unavoidable interactions with livestock raise significant questions about the goals of reintroduction.
If the species can use livestock to supplement their natural food sources, they become insulated from predator-prey relationships. If they are not subject to natural selection, what defines the species as self-sustaining? To what degree do human influences shape the evolution of the species? By itself, a self-sustaining population is not a viable objective.
We recognize CPW’s limitations in this process and commend staff for their hard work and collaboration. This process will not resolve many of these concerns, but it is critical that every step is taken to protect our agricultural producers and our landscapes.
Sue Hansen and Keith Caddy are Montrose County commissioners.