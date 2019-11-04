Michael Cox ended his screed against restoring wolves to Colorado (Wolves a sort of serial killers, Oct 17, 2019) with a bit of Latin: Relinquere satis bene solus (roughly interpreted as “leave well enough alone”). Indeed, Mr. Cox would have done well to heed his own advice. Instead, he chose to compare wolves to serial killers and then launched into a sophomoric interpretation of Biblical text that he believes justifies the extirpation of wolves (nay, all wildlife, if humans so desire).
So, we’d like to present a counterpoint to the worldview espoused by Cox. Initiative 107, a measure that the Rocky Mountain Wolf Action Fund aims to place on the 2020 ballot, calls on the professional wildlife managers of Colorado to use the best scientific information to craft a plan, after gathering public input, to reintroduce wolves to Colorado by 2023. The measure also insists that ranchers be compensated for any livestock lost to wolves (which would be relatively few).
Despite Mr. Cox’s protestation to the contrary, world-renowned scientists say that Colorado is ecologically impoverished in the absence of wolves. Yes, Colorado hosts other influential carnivores, but they do not play the role that wolves once did: moving elk and deer around. Wolves are coursing predators, meaning that they hunt by chasing their prey, in contrast to mountain lions, for example, that hunt primarily by ambush. The fact that wolves directly confront their prey to test their fitness and incite chase causes elk and deer to not linger so long in one spot, allowing vegetation the chance to regenerate. Indeed, restoring wolves to an ecosystem helps to restore the dynamic balance of nature.
As to the more significant thesis posted by Cox, that wolves are “bloodthirsty monsters,” science again has something entirely different to say. In the Northern Rockies, where wolves were reintroduced in the 1990s, elk and deer populations have thrived, according to state game management data, with more big game in the region than before reintroduction—but those animals aren’t as sedentary as they were in the absence of wolves. Likewise, Cox wants you to believe that wolf reintroduction will be the end of ranching in the West. The data from the Northern Rockies, however, show that wolves have taken fewer than one-tenth of one percent of the cows and sheep that share common ground with them, and those losses have been compensated for via private or public funds.
Finally, let’s ponder for a moment the Biblical interpretation of “dominion” as posited by Cox. He seems to believe the Lord granting man dominion over the Earth and all of its creatures means that man is free to determine what is in his and the rest of the world’s best interests.
We would assert, instead, that when God gave man a perfect, balanced creation, what He really wanted from us was not domination, but wise stewardship of the whole. The arrogance that Cox displays in calling one of God’s creations a group of “serial killers” is unfortunate. Throughout the Bible, God directs us to be good stewards of all his creation. He has granted us dominion because He trusts that we understand the perfection with which He has endowed all living things. If God created wolves, then surely we should have enough grace to coexist with them.
In the end, the good people of Colorado will have their say. From pro-wolf ranchers and hunters to soccer moms and hipsters, it’ll be up to us all to figure out what stewardship looks like. We have faith that wolves will restore the balance of nature. We have faith that God would be pleased with that.
Rob Edward is President of the Rocky Mountain Wolf Action Fund. Anne Edward, the daughter of a Mennonite farmer, is a wildlife photographer and long-time observer of Yellowstone’s wild wolves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.