Wolves belong in Colorado. They belong for ethical and moral reasons, because voters want them back, and for their essential role in maintaining ecosystem health and integrity.
As a bit of background, I was DOW’s biological staff lead for the development of Colorado’s current wolf management plan in 2004-2005, and along with work since retirement, I have a pretty strong knowledge base when it comes to wolves.
Wolves and their prey coexisted in Colorado for tens of thousands of years before we eradicated them a mere 80 years ago. That was an action that most folks supported at the time, but in hindsight we can see it was a mistake. As Aldo Leopold, the father of wildlife management famously said, “to keep every cog and wheel is the first precaution of intelligent tinkering”. Leopold was talking about wolves and their ecological roles.
We know that wolves strongly and positively affect ecosystems wherever they live. The restoration of wolves to Yellowstone National Park is informative. (Before going on, there’s no question that Colorado isn’t Yellowstone, but we can learn a lot from what happened there and throughout the northern Rockies when wolves were restored). What ecologists recognize is that all parts of ecosystems function together in ways that we don’t — and probably never will — completely understand. The bottom line is that wolves helped improve ecological conditions throughout the northern Rockies, and they will do the same in Colorado.
We know that by exterminating wolves in the last century we removed an influential player in those dynamic ecological processes, and we know that we can restore them. Restoration can be done humanely and in ways that respect all Coloradans, and restoring wolves is easy: all it takes is something to eat and human tolerance. Colorado has plenty of prey for wolves, with 280,000 elk and 420,000 deer, many of them on the 16 million acres of public land (over 70% of the area) on the western slope.
It’s worth addressing some of the persistent myths about wolves, and I suggest that you do your own research if you don’t know what to believe on any of these points.
Impacts to prey populations: Elk populations in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho are higher than they were when wolves were restored in 1995. There have been some changes in distribution and behavior, but there are more elk. Wolves were introduced to Yellowstone when managers began to intentionally reduce the elk population, which has been done. The moose population in Yellowstone has declined, mostly due to changes in habitat, including the devasting 1988 fires and hunting outside the Park. Wolves may have played a small role in the decline.
Human safety: In the last 90 years, there are only 2 confirmed human deaths caused by wolves in North America. For comparison, at least 50 people are killed by lightning every year in the United States, or 4,500 people in the last 90 years.
Livestock: Wolves will kill some livestock, but wolves will not cause the livestock industry to fail. In MT, ID and WY, in 2015, there were more than 1.6 million cattle in counties that had wolves, and 148 of them were killed by wolves, or 0.01%.
Hydatid disease: This disease is carried by wolves. And foxes. And coyotes. And domestic dogs, by far the most common source of infection in humans. The attempt to brand it as “Gray Wolf Disease” is an exercise in fearmongering, and the reason you probably never heard of it before is that it’s not an important health issue. None (as in zero) of the thousands of biologists who have worked on wolves have ever contracted the disease. Best advice: don’t eat poop from dogs, coyotes, foxes or wolves.
One of the best reasons to restore wolves to Colorado is that voters want to see them returned to the state. A September 2019 CSU poll found that 84.0% of voters intend to approve wolf restoration, including 79.8% of those on the Western Slope, 69.5% of ranchers and 62.1% of hunters.
Anyone wanting to dive deeper into wolf issues should search “Colorado State CHCC” and spend some time exploring the excellent FAQs and fact sheets in the People and Predator Series that the scientists at Colorado State have created regarding restoring wolves to Colorado. You’ll be a better-informed voter for having done so.
Proposition 107 provides an outstanding opportunity for Colorado’s public to set public policy. When the measure passes, the people will have made their desires clear, and the wildlife professionals in Colorado Parks and Wildlife will then use their well-respected expertise and knowledge to implement that direction and restore a native species.
Isn’t that how it’s supposed to work?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.