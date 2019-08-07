“By the time we got to Woodstock
We were half a million strong
And everywhere was a song and a celebration”
—Joni Mitchell, ‘Woodstock’
Must say, the Notebook’s always wanted to interview someone who went to Woodstock, which was originally billed as ‘An Aquarian Exposition: 3 Days of Peace & Music.’ I’ve interviewed one of the performers, Joe Cocker, a couple of times, years ago, before he and Pam Cocker would either host a ‘Joe at Home’ concert or a Mad Dog Ranch Garage Sale, events that would enrich the Cocker Kids Foundation of Delta County. Good people, Joe and Pam. Joe would talk freely with anyone, sign memorabilia, pose for photos. And of course, he would, with his full band, including a horn section and backup singers, put on one helluva great concert each time at the Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss. Hotchkiss? Yep. Twice. Still have my ticket stubs. Both were sold-out events and raised a ton of money for locally underserved children.
••••••
Kathy Flower was at Woodstock. Part of the half-million, as Joni Mitchell writes in her paean to a generation. In the 50 years since (Aug. 15-18, 1969), no doubt many have claimed such attendance. Tenfold, maybe. She still has her jacket from the event and years later, at a Cocker Kids garage sale at Joe and Pam’s home in Crawford, Joe signed it: “rock on Joe Cocker.”
She and her husband, Jim Wilson, were living in Cleveland at the time. It was a five-hour trip to Bethel, New York, site of the event. They were expecting 10,000 people, she says. It was Friday, Aug. 15. “Let’s go, I told Jim,” she says, adding, “I was 22.” Jim, 26, was working at U.S. Steel and Kathy was a school teacher – they both had jobs! – they were married! -- and thus ran counter to the perception of bunch of pot-smoking, free-loading, free-loving hippies.
“We both wanted to see Joan Baez and off we went in an MG convertible. We had a loaf of bread, some peanut butter, blankets, sleeping bags,” she recalled last month over coffee at The Coffee Trader. “We got about three miles out and nothing was moving. The fencing was down. No one was taking tickets. It was about five or six p.m. Joan was going to come on at midnight.”
She explains at as you got into the festival, you could get closer and closer to the stage. They shared their peanut butter with others. Joe Cocker performed Saturday and his singing of the McCartney/Lennon song, ‘With a Little Help from My Friends,’ became iconic. Some other memories, and she shares them with laughter:
• “I’ve never seen more hippies.”
• “There was a whole lot of nakedness.”
• “They sold out of everything.”
• “Everyone was friendly.”
Adding, “we didn’t know it then, but Woodstock turned out later to be such a big deal.” Sure enough.
••••••
There’s much trafficking this year in remembrance, particularly if you’re a certain age. The Stonewall Riots in June. The first men on the moon in July. Woodstock and next month, the re-release of the film “Easy Rider” with a “live” soundtrack at the Beacon Theater in New York featuring John Kay, Roger McGuinn and narration by Peter Fonda. (Holy nostalgia, Batman!) Ms. Mitchell, the generation’s best songwriter, wrote the song “Woodstock” a few weeks after the festival. It’s a bit on the melancholy side, according to author Peter Doggett. Fellow singer-songwriter Stephen Stills rearranged the song, adding a fat bass line, more melody and it became an anthem of hope. The song was released March, 1970, on a best-selling album, ‘Deja-Vu,’ by Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Kathy says she prefers the Stills’ version.
••••••
Kathy and Jim left Woodstock that Sunday. “We had to be at work,” she says matter-of-factly. While they were at their jobs Monday morning, Jimi Hendrix was closing out the festival, playing his famous rendition of the ‘Star Spangled Banner.’ A year after Woodstock, Kathy was pregnant with son Jason, these days a Deputy District Attorney with the 7th Judicial District for the State of Colorado. They moved to Ouray in 1973 where Jim began working for the state, driving a snow plow and keeping Red Mountain Pass open; Kathy began teaching in local Ouray schools. Soon enough, daughter Sunne came along. Kathy was an educator for 43 years in Ouray and Montrose schools before retiring in 2013. She was the Montrose/Olathe ‘Teacher of the Year’ in 2005 from her classroom at Pomona Elementary. Daughter Sunne is an educator at Columbine Middle School. Jim died in 2017.
“It was special,” she says of Woodstock, her eyes, alight, “a time of, ‘let’s do something right now.’”
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.
