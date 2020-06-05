The spat in Ouray between Mayor Greg Nelson and the Ouray Chamber Resort Association, formerly doing business as Ouray Tourism Office and prior to that doing business as the Ouray Chamber Resort Association, has finally hit the pinnacle of insult: “you ain’t from ‘round these parts, is ya?”
It’s also symbolic of how Ouray politics have shifted, and the old guard just doesn’t like it.
The council recently chose Markus Van Meter to head marketing efforts for the city, replacing the OCRA/OTO non-profit that had run marketing efforts for years, and had run its finances south of black numbers despite receiving 87.5 percent of the city’s lodging tax revenue.
In negotiations leading up to choosing Van Meter, Nelson and Wood had an ongoing discussion with Van Meter, assisting him in honing a proposal. Van Meter was chosen over another local applicant.
There is no indication that what Nelson and Wood did was underhanded, and there is no evidence that had the other candidate asked for guidance from council members that she would not have received it.
But Ryan Hein, board member of beleaguered OCRA, was certain of the underhandedness of all this. So much so, that his final, best argument was that of lack of transparency and, yes, accusing the mayor of being a newcomer to these parts.
Hein, during Monday’s Ouray city council meeting, according to a report in yesterday’s Ouray County Plaindealer, asked for Nelson to resign immediately and added, “I don’t know where you came from – Florida, wherever you did – (but) this is not how Ouray acts.”
Hein, who according to his Facebook profile, ironically is from Wisconsin and attended high school and college in that state, obviously has a minimum Ouray residency requirement needed before anyone is qualified to serve the city. That requirement dates back, presumably, to at least as long as Hein has been a resident of Ouray.
The city charter says otherwise, however, and Nelson was elected as mayor in November, tripling the vote total of his opponent.
His opponent in the last election was Glenn Boyd. At the time, Boyd was mayor pro tem, and retained his council seat after being thrashed by Nelson. So decisive was Nelson’s victory that in looking at vote totals for the two mayoral candidates and three council candidates, Boyd – the lone holdover from the previous council – finished last in total votes received among all five.
He only retained his seat because he hadn’t fulfilled that term.
This is how badly Ouray voters wanted to get rid of the old guard and give Nelson and others a shot at fixing the city’s problems.
So, not only is the argument that “you ain’t from ‘round these parts” a lazy, shallow accusation, it’s also an affront to the voters of Ouray who said they don’t care where you’re from as long as you can fix this city.
••••••••••••••••••••
The popular meme floating around the interweb has “Doc” Brown, from the movie Back to the Future, warning young Marty that whatever he does, he should never set the DeLorean clock to the year 2020.
We’re not even halfway through the year and we’ve had a catastrophic pandemic, social unrest in major cities and financial hardship throughout the country.
Might as well add asteroids to the list.
Tomorrow, Asteroid 2002 NN4, which is about 2,000 feet in diameter, will pass us within an astronomical unit. An AU is the distance between the earth and sun.
Pretty close in universal terms, and even closer in year 2020 terms.
Still it will miss us, as will Asteroid 2013 XA22, which will be within an AU of us on June 8. It’s a bit smaller, at about 500 feet in diameter, but is cruising past at 15,000 miles per hour.
The heavens above take one more shot at us, on June 24, as Asteroid 2010 NY65 slings past us at 29,000 miles per hour, and will be closest of all three.
Maybe these near-misses are signs that our fortunes for 2020 are changing, and that the second half of the year will be better for our country.
Before we declare progress, however, can anyone tell me what happened to all the Murder Hornets?
••••••••••••••••••••
A priest, a rabbi and donkey walked into a bar in Telluride yesterday and order beer.
Just kidding! Governor Polis won’t allow bars to open yet.
Which reminds me of the irony of the season. Liquor stores remained open during the pandemic, yet Alcoholics Anonymous meetings could not take place in person.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
