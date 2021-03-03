The truth can be a fickle thing when facts aren’t researched. Lately Bill Bennett, a regular contributor to the Montrose Mirror has made some assertions about the Montrose Daily Press that are woefully inaccurate.
In the March 1 edition of the Mirror in his column “Moving forward, ask the public,” Bennett asserts that the MDP ran a survey asking whether our readers support the amphitheater project and that once the results reached a 60% against results the survey question magically disappeared. From Bennett’s column: “The last time I could find the results they were 3 to 2 against. The results vaporized and the amphitheater project is a go.”
Each week the Montrose Daily Press presents a new poll question on our website. It’s a form of reader engagement from our editorial staff. This week’s poll is: Would you support the passage of SB 21-116, banning American Indian mascots by public schools, charter schools and universities?
It’s a hot topic and an opportunity for the community to show their support or disapproval. Just like the amphitheater is a topic of discussion. What Bennett through his lack of research on our website failed to acknowledge — or maybe it’s just a lack of knowledge — is that the survey still lives on our site except the time to respond has lapsed and the results are final.
We shared the results in our Feb. 10 edition of our newsletter that is emailed to more than 8,000 opt-in subscribers. Just over 60% of those who participated did not support the construction of the amphitheater at Cerise Park. There is no conspiracy with the City of Montrose to hide the poll, nor was it removed because we didn’t like the results. We simply do not do these sorts of things whether Bennett believes it or not.
Bennett in his columns likes to cast aspersions but rarely suggests solutions. He would rather resort to name-calling, as in his latest column I’m referencing, calling the city council the “Frivolous Five,” or as in the past referring to council and City Manager Bill Bell as the “Slimy Six.”
I would assert that neither false claims nor name-calling will move us forward as a community. Whether or not one supports the amphitheater, it’s coming. General contractor Scott Stryker in a recent Rotary Club presentation stated that if a service or material can be sourced in Montrose it will be. That’s a win for the economy. Bennett fails to acknowledge that fact.
Bennett also in his column chastises Bell and the council for the closing of Russell Stover. The new owners of Russell Stover elected to move operations into existing plants. Streamlining happens when acquisitions are made. Bennett claims that the Russell Stover building will be an eyesore for years to come. But the fact is there could be a closing on the building as early as April. What will be in the Russell Stover building is still being discussed. Lots of ideas are still in the speculative stage.
Bennett sits back on his haunches and rails against the HUB project. Personally at this point HUB is a disagreement between neighboring properties. The City Planning Commission has made its recommendation. The owner of the property that the HUB project sits on and the Montrose City Council will have to decide what the next move is.
But for Bennett to assert that there is not enough employment to support a housing project like HUB tells me he’s been sitting in the dark too long. Ask any property manager or realtor in Montrose and they’ll tell you the rental inventory is close to non-existent. Montrose needs rental housing options. The jobs are here in the region. Check the traffic between here and Telluride. It passes the eyeball test.
A few weeks ago Bennett wrote a column asserting that I don’t do my research prior to writing my columns. I can assure I do. Bennett stated as the editor of the Montrose Daily Press I should do a better job of it. Well, Mr. Bennett, a quick search on our website would tell you that I’m actually the publisher. A completely different role.
He did acknowledge there is potential for our young staff, if as the editor, I should work with them. That actually falls under the duties of our managing editor, Justin Tubbs. But I’ll let Katharhynn Heidelberg, our senior writer, who has been writing for the Montrose Daily Press for some 16 years, know that Mr. Bennett sees her potential. Lauren Brant came to us about a year ago after being a staff writer in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and editor of a weekly publication in Nebraska, has done an incredible job covering the Montrose County School District and as our digital editor; glad that Bennett sees her upside. Josue Perez, whose coverage of the HUB project among other topics has been second to none, surely will be excited that Bennett thinks he has potential. Cassie Knust, who is our latest hire, I’m sure will be motivated by Bennett’s words.
As the publisher I’ve invested more in our newsroom for coverage of local stories than has been done in the past few years. I’m proud of our team. At some point Bennett needs to be a part of the solution and not just repeating the same unsubstantiated complaints that didn’t get him elected to city council in the last election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.