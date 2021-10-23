I’m encouraging citizens to vote for our local school board candidates who most represent our grassroots. Political agendas do not belong in the classroom. We need representation of community input and open board discussions! Appropriate curriculum! Support of STEM! Facilities properly maintained! Parents need their voices heard! No to Democratic, unconstitutional agendas that force and mandate.
I encourage you to ask opposing candidates (Alice Murphy and Sarah Fishering) who is supporting them, like the Democratic party? Every candidate comes with an agenda, but what agenda do they bring? My endorsement is to vote for our three conservative candidates who have volunteered to step up to the plate to represent our children. I am proud to give my votes to: Cortney Loyd, Andrew Neal, and Dawn Schieldt. Watch your mailboxes for the soon coming ballots or get out and vote on Nov. 2.
Jodi Woodden
Montrose
Share your thoughts about hunting habitats
Our local Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison Forest Service (GMUG) is looking for public comment on its plan to manage the forest for at least the next twenty years. Major decisions will be made on how much protection we give to big game habitat through the creation of new Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs).
I recognize the important role that big game hunting plays in both our Western Slope culture and economy, and how its proper management promotes the health of the species involved. While I support the creation of WMAs, currently as envisioned by the Forest Service, WMAs lack enough standards and prescriptions to protect the wildlife within them. For example, they do not designate large areas which are set aside to be free from human contact or intrusion.
If you care about the future of hunting or the protection of big game species, as well as other species of conservation concern, ask the Forest Service to strengthen its standards for WMAs in their final plan revision. The deadline for comments is Nov. 12 and you can do so online at the GMUG Forest Service Planning Home page or www.bit.ly/GMUG-feedback.
Andy Goldman
Montrose
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone