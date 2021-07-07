Take care of public lands
Here we are July again. By the time you read this July 4 will have passed and a lot of people from near and far will have spent this time enjoying the beautiful mountains surrounding us.
I hope you will enjoy this beauty responsibly. Most people do, but alas, a lot do not. Please do not trash our backyard with your trash. If you are able to go enjoy the mountains or any public lands then you are very much able to pick up your trash. Leave the area cleaner than you found it.
Another pet peeve of mine is the irresponsible handling of OHVs. Come on, people, drive with a little bit of sense. The roads are being torn up at an alarming rate and people are driving anywhere they want. We folks who have been using our back roads for many years (50 years) are tired of the selfish people who tear up the roads and drive like maniacs endangering everyone. Please slow down; these are not race tracks.
Stay on the trails drive responsibly and quit destroying the roads. The Forest Service will have no choice but to close these roads hurting all of us because you want to trash the area or tear it up.
Gale A. Longwell
Olathe
Givers, not takers
Reading letters to the editor from conservatives in Montrose is like backwards and forwards, up and down and in and out. If I weren’t so self-assured about my beliefs and stance in politics
I might let myself be confused as to what they think we Democrats are.
On one hand we’re all on the take of government handouts. We’re lazy and sacrilegious; we’re willing to sit on our butts and wait for unemployment compensation; we’re unpatriotic and don’t love our country. We welcome all kinds of riffraff into our country. We’re socialists who want the country to become a communist country.
One conservative letter writer calls us wealthy and elitist. I’m sure he thinks our noses are up in the air and we look down on anyone who doesn’t think the way we do. We are anything but wealthy and elitist.
Most Democrats I know work very hard at various and sundry types of jobs: waitresses, schoolteachers, electricians, carpenters, office workers, small business owners, government employees. They often live paycheck to paycheck or, like my husband and I, live quite comfortably on his retirement from the electrical union and our Social Security. We live frugally and scrupulously saved for our old age.
It’s a misnomer to call liberals “wealthy and elitist.” Let’s not forget the billionaires in our country who willingly support the Republican party because they fare far better under conservative rule than liberal? The Republicans make sure that they keep their billions because they’re the ones who keep them in office with their outlandish donations.
The conservative party tends to disregard the needs of the common people, the exact people who helped the billionaires make their billions. They are the housekeepers, office workers, custodians, maintenance personnel, administrative assistants and secretaries who do all the work and make piddly. Where would the billionaires be without those folks?
Democrats believe in equal pay for equal work; a living wage for every working person; the right for women to choose what is best for their bodies and their future; equality in all aspects of life for every citizen; seriously and expeditiously addressing climate change; allowing immigrants who are escaping horrendous living conditions and fear for the life of their family to enter our country with respect and accommodations.
Please look at the reality of life in this country and judge accordingly. We are the givers, not the takers.
Holly von Helms
Montrose
We love a parade
Montrose’s Fourth of July celebration was awesome, thanks to many people stepping up!
We had a terrific parade — lots of classic cars, all shiny, and several horses and wagons (thanks, Matt Miles) — we can’t have a parade without horses!
A good-sized crowd gathered along Main Street, and we had a taste of tradition, much needed in this pandemic.
The fireworks were terrific, and I could see them from my yard.
Thank you to all who made this possible!
Carol McDermott
Montrose
Five dollar ladders defeat Trump wall
The Bible has wise passages that remind us to be humble, such as, “The Lord mocks proud mockers but shows favor to the humble and oppressed.”
Our conservative letter writers who offer only sarcasm and mockery of their political opponents and no constructive ideas would benefit from that wisdom. Their letters expose the quality of their thinking and bigotry by charging that Obama was an incompetent idiot who was destroying America, while Trump is a brilliant genius who is always right and was saving America. Now, predictably, Biden is a master of disaster who will ruin America. You can judge whether those are playground taunts or thoughtful speech.
Let’s look at just one issue: migrants crossing our border. Fox News claims that Trump “solved” this problem, while Biden is allowing it to go out of control.
First of all, humble and knowledgeable persons must admit that substantial illegal migration has been happening for more than 100 years. That is 50 congressional terms, so conservative politicians have had plenty of time to come up with the answers. But they haven’t.
Case in point: Trump has spent more than 10 billion dollars on his wall along the Mexican border, and we’re still waiting for Mexico to pay for it. Migrant smugglers have defeated the wall with $5 rope ladders. The joke at the border is that the ladders actually work, while the wall doesn’t.
For conservatives who believe the dinosaurs were on Noah’s Ark, I know it’s very hard for them to think logically. But instead of a wall, wouldn’t it be more effective to spend the 10 billion in Central America on family planning and contraceptives? Sorry, conservatives oppose funding for family planning in Third World countries.
The result is the creation of millions of impoverished children with little choice but to cross the border or starve. Most ironic of all, conservatives are actually fueling the migration by opposing increases in the minimum wage. This creates millions of poverty level positions that American citizens won’t take, thus opening up these jobs to desperate migrants who will do any work to survive!
Alan Read
Montrose
