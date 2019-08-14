Ban Assault Weapons
I lived in El Paso for several years, and it was a friendly and pleasant place to live. I taught fourth-graders, and those mostly Hispanic children were the sweetest, most cooperative kids I ever had the privilege of teaching. Furthermore, my daughter was born in El Paso.
It is with overwhelming sadness that I learned of the mass shooting there that caused 22 people to lose their lives and dozens to be injured. We know this mass shooting was followed 30 hours later by another mass shooting, this time in Dayton, Ohio. Nine killed in 33 seconds with 27 injured.
Mass shootings are becoming a regular occurrence in our country, aided and abetted by our proliferation of assault weapons. I believe we should not merely stand by helplessly and hopelessly. I want to see us reinstate a federal ban on those weapons of war, assault weapons, that were designed for the purpose of killing large numbers of people at one time. I don’t understand why an ordinary, law abiding citizen would even want to own such a weapon. I also think the feds should buy back assault weapons that have already been purchased.
I know this would not completely solve the problem of mass murders, but it would certainly lessen the number of innocent people slaughtered and wounded. Aren’t American lives worth that sacrifice? No one is proposing to do away with the Second Amendment, but just as (I think) it is illegal to own a machine gun or an Army tank, it seems to me that for the common good it should become illegal to own an assault weapon.
Americans should be able to be safe when out in public places. If we aren’t safe, then we are not truly free in the United States of America.
Linda Copley
Montrose
Democrats never waste a good crisis
“You never want a serious crisis to go to waste”, comment from former Obama Chief of Staff, Rahm Emanuel, and, “Never waste a good crisis”, comment from Hillary. And, “If your opponents bring a knife to a fight, you should bring a gun,” a comment from Barack Obama! He ran guns to Mexico which were untraceable, which was illegal. Now, in a speech this month, he blames guns, white supremacists and President Trump for gun violence! And this despotic attitude seems to be the playbook of the Democrat party. The mass shootings are despicable enough, but Democrats waste no time sinking into the filth and mire blaming law abiding Americans and the Constitution. This is a slap in the face of the victims who they use for their political enjoyment. They wander aimlessly trying to place blame on a helpless gun.
This is another fake opportunity for the leftists to attack the NRA. And for what? None of the shooters were members of the NRA. They lecture gun safety constantly and are proud of their law-abiding membership. The Democrats use “gun safety” as part of their propaganda, but they ignore the NRA has trained gun safety experts nation-wide. Remember, the NRA murders zero people and receives $0 government funds. Planned parenthood kills 300,000 babies every year and receives $500 million in tax dollars annually!
Isn’t it ironic that the Democrats attempting to disarm Americans are the same ones luring illegals into this country? And they opposed a push to alert ICE when illegals fail gun background checks! Democrats can’t keep drugs off the street or drugs out of schools or out of prisons, but they want to disarm Americans and be trusted to keep guns out of the hands of criminals!
By the way, the shooter in Dayton, Ohio was a registered Democrat.
Jerry Bartholome
Montrose
Our national forest
The US Forest Service is proposing to make the NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) process more streamlined so as to speed the process up. I believe the public has to be wary of this. The National Forests belongs to all of us. You may have seen Forest Service signs and literature that state: “Your National Forest.” That is a fact and the public has a role in the management of these lands. The Forest Service is accepting comments on this proposal till 8/19/19. I wrote them and stated the following: Any changes in the NEPA process must not come at the cost to public involvement or conservation of Natural Resources. In addition CE’s (categorical exclusions) must be consistent with Forest Land Management Plans. If you would like to comment on the NEPA process, mail your comments to: US Forest Service, 1400 Independence Ave. SW, Wash. DC 20250-0003.
Tom Heffernan
Ridgway
Endangered Species Act is need
I am writing in support of the Endangered Species Act, and in opposition to efforts by Congress to undermine this landmark wildlife conservation law.
The Endangered Species Act is a safety net for fish, plants and wildlife on the brink of extinction. Since President Nixon signed the law in 1973, hundreds of species have been saved from disappearing forever, including the American bald eagle, the peregrine falcon and the American alligator, and many more are on their way to recovery.
But now, some members of Congress are trying to weaken the Endangered Species Act to benefit developers and the oil and gas industry.
Protecting endangered species is important to me.
We have a responsibility to future generations to be good stewards and protect imperiled wildlife and the special places they call home. Our senators must oppose efforts to weaken the Endangered Species Act.
Susan Pernot
Cortez
Hometown Homeless
Editor Justin Tubbs hit the nail on the head Friday with his editorial about the responsibility of our community to tackle the homeless problem head on. It’s nice when churches and civic groups can offer help, but it is really a community problem that should be addressed as a community, not left for others to handle or hope it goes away. It is one of those issues that is really an investment in the future, not only to retain a healthy and inviting community, but reduce possible future costs related to sanitation, crime, joblessness, and miscellaneous infrastructure problems. In other words, it can be looked at as a pay now or pay more in the future scenario. Our city council should have at least set up a task force to look into the problem rather than send it down the road.
Wayne Quade
Montrose
