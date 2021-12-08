Parade was a hitHuge thank you to all who participated in the Montrose Christmas Parade! The MHS Band got the audience marching in time, while wonderful floats filled the street. The crowd participated spontaneously, and the cold did not dampen the spirits. Love the big horses!
Carol McDermott
Montrose
Time for a public optionThe Affordable Care Act has helped more than 8 million people get health insurance in spite of the fact that there is not a public option. Many millions more Americans would have health insurance if the Republicans had agreed to vote for a public option. They did not want a public option because private insurance companies spent millions on contributions to Republicans in Congress to ensure they would vote against a public option!
The bottom line is that health insurance companies do not want to compete with ACA with an added public option that would force them to lower insurance premiums. The fact is that private insurance companies need the competition from a public option to force them to lower premiums. Republicans will continue to support these companies unless Americans get smart and insist on a public option from the government.
We have a public option in Colorado as of Jan. 1 that will help a lot of Coloradans, but a federal option would help far more Americans. The % of national income that is absorbed by health care has grown over the past half century from 5% in 1960 to 18% in recent years! We Americans have spent more on health care per person than other developed countries since 1970 but we do not have a higher life expectancy to show for it!
The reason is simple: health care is not available to millions of the working poor and the lack of a government public option to lower premium costs perpetuates this problem. Private insurance companies can charge whatever they want without competition! Finally, only 37% of rural Coloradans think they have access to affordable health care and 72% of people in Western Colorado favor a public option.