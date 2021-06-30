The master of disaster
The “master of disaster” Joe Biden and his handlers are convinced they can fool all of the people all of the time. Bad is good. Up is down. Pay no attention to the evidence before your own eyes. All the bad things happening aren’t really happening. Joe is a success, see. The series of crises directly attributable to Biden’s reversal of Trump’s policies and positions aren’t really “crises” or due to Biden’s decisions and weak leadership you see.
A few months into Biden’s administration, Hamas rained down over 4,000 rockets on Israeli civilians (with over 400 falling back on their own people), and the Middle East has dramatically destabilized. That after Biden restored $235 million in US payments to the Palestinian Authority terrorists, rewarding people who are actively trying to commit genocide.
Leftists seem unable to understand the basics: “no terrorist funding = no missile attacks” and “terrorist financing = missile attacks.” Or that bailing out the Iranian mullahs might just result in financing Iran’s proxy Hamas war with a tiny Jewish democratic oasis in a sea of Islamic tyrants?
Thanks to Biden’s focus on expanding government at the expense of everyone else, consumer prices skyrocketed 4.2% in April, the largest jump since 2008 when the financial crisis was at its height. Biden’s massive spending bills (total $6 trillion – more than double the entire federal budget not too many years ago) and the resultant money printing by the Federal Reserve are the cause of this new stark inflation. Rising inflation will do far more to harm working class Americans than Biden’s new tax hikes. Those cute little “stimulus checks” you thanked Biden for are nothing compared to the coming financial penalty of rampant inflation.
Nowhere is the self-inflicted nature of Biden’s disasters plainer than at the border where he is quietly busing tens of thousands of illegals into our towns and cities — all the while either denying the crisis exists or blaming it on climate change. This administration emboldens bad guys. China, Russian, North Korea, Iran, etc. all sense weakness and incompetence. It’s stunning how much success Biden has managed to reverse in just a few months. It looks like the Jimmy Carter era, but in fairness to Carter, he only mismanaged crises, while Biden is creating as well as mismanaging them. Truly a “master of disaster.”
Ed Henrie
Montrose
Big developments without city council approval
It’s not true that nearby residents are firmly against development in HUB’s location.
At a 2018 meeting with them the developer described HUB as similar to adjacent Spruce Point. Spruce Point is predominantly single-family residences so most of those present were supportive of the described HUB scope.
That sentiment turned into opposition when the project was quietly changed to a huge 500 apartment development. At the planning commission HUB hearings on this proposed development the commissioners recommended reduction in its density, compliance with the comprehensive plan and compatibility with the surrounding area. These were very reasonable with a very liberal density recommendation of double that imposed upon Spruce Point (Ordinance 2021) to ensure Spruce Point compatibility with the surrounding area.
Regardless of all this, if the developer reverts to what was originally told the community he would likely find some community support. It’s ironic at best that the developer’s proposed Wood’s Crossing project is over 300 single-family homes, which includes some townhouses. No apartments.
Unfortunately, the developer has announced proceeding with a huge apartment development on the HUB site via a process that bypasses both planning commission and city council approval processes. This “use by right” approach, combined with the removal of density and feathering guidelines in the revised comprehensive plan (Envision 2040), gives developers a green light to build just about anything anywhere in Montrose with little protection for current subdivisions.
This is a vivid example of how the planning commission and city council can be made irrelevant regarding large project approval and city growth direction.
That’s totally unacceptable as we need them intimately involved. Please ask the city council to limit the scope of “use by right” developments and also reinstate resident protections found in the 2008 comprehensive plan.
Matt Goldasich
Montrose
HUB opponents are not anti-development
Some in the Montrose community may believe that the neighbors near the HUB project, including Cobble Creek, Spruce Point, Chipeta Drive and Chipeta Point, are against any development in that area. That is simply not true.
The majority of those residents were willing to support the developers original vision for the HUB project. That vision, as was specifically spelled out by the developer in a meeting held 2018 with nearby residents, was that his development would be similar to the existing and adjacent Spruce Point neighborhood. The Spruce Point neighborhood is currently low density single family residences.
The developer subsequently and totally changed plans to a high density, 500-apartment planned development, without ever having a conversation with the neighbors. Those revised plans were reviewed by the city’s planning commission which recommended substantial reduction in his proposed density plans and that it also be in compliance with the comprehensive plan and be compatible with the surrounding area. When Spruce Point was approved by the city and is zoned the same as the HUB project, the city required Spruce Point to have a density of 1/4 of what the HUB is proposing.
Before the city council could hear the planning commission’s recommendations, the developer pulled his application and informed the city that he was going to pursue a high-density apartment complex under a process that does not allow for review by the either the planning commission or city council. Does anyone in Montrose believe that a development should not be reviewed by the planning commission and the city council?
If the developer goes back to what he had originally told the community, I believe he would find substantial community support.
The Montrose community must have a say in development projects and how they meet the community’s desires.
Mike Weber
Montrose
Resist the ‘woke’ government
I can play women’s sports though every cell in my body has a “Y” chromosome. I can claim to be African American and run a 501-© 3 agency in a large city for the Black community though both my parents are Caucasian. I can collect college scholarships as a Native American if I am a senator from Massachusetts and expect no repercussions. If I identify as a Montrose Indian then the government will step in, not to support me, but fine me for doing so with a new law coming from Denver.
The new Colorado law is certainly going to be tested in the courts but till then resist the inclination of our Democratic Colorado legislature and governor to press their woke, mind control on the rest of us.
Robert Saunders
Montrose
Ashamed of Colorado’s abortion stance
I was very sad and ashamed to learn from the Montrose Press that Colorado is one of the main states that allows and supports abortions.
We are all supposed to be so advanced yet one of the most barbaric and cruelest forms of murder are still legal, the murder of the unborn! Please pray many rosaries to the Blessed Virgin Mary to end abortion in Colorado and eventually the world.
Jill Appelhanz
Montrose
Questioning Boebert’s votes
If one was on the subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the U.S. why would one cast a vote against the “Protecting Indian Tribes From Scams Act”?
Why would one vote against the Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Prevention Act allowing grants to tribes and states to install monitors in low income, older adult and child-care facilities?
Why a vote against the Food Allergy & Safety Education Act expanding the definitions of major food allergens in labeling which will benefit roughly 85 million Americans affected by food allergies?
Why a vote against the National Bone Marrow Donor Program? And lastly a vote against awarding medals to Capitol officers who protected Congress during the assault on the Capitol?
Our District 3 representative Lauren Boebert voted no on all of these bills.
I believe the fine folks of District 3 care about these issues and those they affect and would agree the officers who protected Congress do deserve recognition. It is unfortunate that we have a representative in Ms. Boebert who does not seem to share our values and is too busy fund raising and grandstanding to focus in on issues her constituents care about.
Pamela Rule
Montrose
