Divide and weaken?
As GOP Congressmen fall in line to support the president as a crusader against corruption during his impeachment, this might be a good time to reflect on their words from the 2016 campaign:
Senator Lyndsey Graham: “He’s a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot. He doesn’t represent my party. He doesn’t represent the values that the men and women in uniform are fighting for...” and “I think he’s a kook, I think he’s crazy, I think he’s unfit for office”. Senator Ted Cruz: “This man is a pathological liar, he doesn’t know the difference between truth and lies,” and on another occasion: “...the man is utterly immoral”, “a narcissist at a level I don’t think this country’s ever seen.” Mick Mulvaney: “Yes, I am supporting Donald Trump, but I’m doing so despite the fact that I think he’s a terrible human being,” Nikky Haley: “During anxious times, it can be tempting to follow the siren call of the angriest voices,” Mitt Romney: “Trump is a phony, a fraud. His promises are as worthless as a degree from Trump University.” Sen Mark Kirk: “...he’s a malignant clown, unprepared and unfit to be president...” Rep Mike Coffman: “Trump should withdraw from the race for the good of the country” Cory Gardner: “Trump has Flaws … beyond mere moral shortcomings” Lisa Murkowski: Trump has “forfeited the right to be our party’s nominee”. Gov. Tim Pawlenty: “...unsound, uninformed, unhinged, and unfit...”
If you accept the president’s message that he did nothing wrong by repeatedly seeking foreign interference in our elections for his own benefit; reflect on your belief in his honesty, as well as the honesty of his supporters in Congress. Why did Putin work to elect him? Could it be that he was the best bet to divide and weaken our country?
David Congour
Montrose
Meeting of the minds
Collusion, it was not. Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump simply reached the same conclusion back in 2009. To get what each wanted required control of oil globally. To control oil meant forming an unholy alliance not just between Russia and the United States, but also with Saudi Arabia. No official documents were needed, only a meeting of the minds.
Oil remains, for the foreseeable future, the life blood of the entire world including China. All three players recognized China is the greatest threat to their existence as the world's top players. China's one remaining weakness is oil. Thus, the destruction of Iran, the major supplier of China, is key.
Control oil and you control your future for at least the next couple of decades. That, of course, assumes World War III doesn't happen and trump everything.
So, what do the partners of the unholy alliance individually want?
For the Saudis, who are Sunnis, their immediate focus is destruction of Shiite Iran. If that happens, the middle east is under Sunni control, their control.
Putin, both a realist and genius, wants before he dies to reestablish the Soviet Union to its previous glory.
The grand vision of world domination belongs to Trump. For his entire life, Donald Trump's most enduring passions are the classic ones, fame and fortune which, of course, bestows power to rule the world.
If the unholy alliance fails, then as Roger Stone put it, "It's better to be infamous than never being famous." Hope you enjoyed my non-collusion conspiracy theory. I think it's at least as plausible as the one about Biden and Ukraine.
Larry Heath
Montrose
Refunds and reductions
Governor Jared Polis is trying to take credit for tax reductions he had no part of making. Nice to take credit for work of Coloradans in the past when Polis and his party tried to hold onto the refunds with Proposition CC and created new unfunded offices.
The refunds and reductions in tax rates have nothing to do with Polis or his Democratic allies. They were created by TABOR and the Gallagher amendments in the past. Even the Colorado Sun (which usually seems quite liberal) pointed out the hypocrisy. You cannot with a straight face take credit for both positions.
Taxpayers should be informed what caused reductions in their tax notices and tax returns. Credit should be given why there is a reduction so Polis doesn’t get credit for something he wanted to stop.
Ed Moreland
Montrose
