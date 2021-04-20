Time for gratitude
This is my first letter to the editor but I felt compelled to share my attitude of gratitude. I just received my very generous stimulus check. As a retired Baby Boomer living on Social Security I want to thank all the members of our Congress who voted for sending this to eligible U.S. citizens. It created some freedom to have some choices and helped stimulate the economy as many of us now have incentive to circulate the money we received.
I am also so grateful to our forefathers who recognized the need for people to have a financial safety net and developed our Social Security system, notably FDR, 32nd president of the United States (1933-45). He is the only president elected to the office four times, and led the US through two of the greatest crises of the 20th century: the Great Depression and World War II.
In addition, I am grateful to the Congress who passed legislation in 1965 that implemented Medicare, a health insurance program for elderly Americans, so that I am able to have the health care I need to remain healthy. Some 19 million people enrolled in Medicare when it went into effect.
In December 2003, President George W. Bush signed into law the Medicare Modernization Act, which added outpatient prescription drug benefits to Medicare.
I would like to invite all the senior members of our wonderful community to take a deep breath and maybe look in the mirror and ask yourself where your life would be right now without these two programs? How much would you be paying for health insurance with your pre-existing conditions without the Medicare program? How financially stable in your retirement years would you be without Social Security?
I also would like to invite everyone to start treating others like they would like to be treated, with kindness and respect. I believe what you give out is what you get back or what goes around comes around. Think how that would change the environment in our Montrose community. I am personally grateful to live here where I feel safe, secure, can enjoy nature and the outdoors and live in a healthy environment. Let’s all come together now as Americans as we are all in this together!
Thank you for joining me.
Kathy Riggle
Montrose
