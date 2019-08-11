Pray for the one who needs it
I was delighted to read in the Daily Press about the “Prayerfest” in which the devout will pray for us while visiting our neighborhoods. Since, unfortunately, prayers said during the National Day of Prayer beseeching God for world peace and a lower national debt have not been answered for over 50 consecutive years, these two requests are clearly too difficult even for the Almighty, so something easier is needed.
However, we don’t want these nice folks criticized for being timid and praying for something so vague — such as God’s blessings — that we won’t know if the prayers are answered or not. We need a prayer that is both measurable and beneficial.
Since Prayerfest claims to be able to help people struggling with anger and hate, here is my suggestion: Pray that our president stop being a hate-filled, ignorant, racist, clown.
This will be a great opportunity for the faithful to quiet those non-believing skeptics who scoff that prayer is foolish superstition that doesn’t work. For if God grants this prayer the miraculous result will be evident very quickly on Twitter and will be a great relief to everyone.
Of course, Trump may fire Jesus, but it’s worth the risk, don’t you think?
Al Read
Montrose
First do no harm
Re: Your article in the Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 edition, "Christ's Kitchen nears end of the road."
It's my understanding that a group of six doctors has bought the strip mall in which Christ's Kitchen has been housed for a number of years, and, in order to guarantee a profit from their investment — nothing wrong with that — has raised the rent to the point that the kitchen no longer can afford to stay there. But don't doctors, when they begin their practice, take an oath to "first do no harm?” And isn't it harmful to deprive the poor of the food they need and to which they're entitled?
Carolyn Carter
(Co-founder of Christ’s Kitchen)
Montrose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.