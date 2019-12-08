Pajama boy leftists
I have to chuckle when liberals try to make a point with a famous quote, but the quote totally destroys their point. Waler (Nov. 29) believes challenging others' opinions is somehow "disrespecting the First Amendment", and quotes Evelyn Beatrice Hill as saying "I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it". Wait. If he believes the quote, and the 1st Amendment (which among other things protects freedom of speech), shouldn't he be defending the right to publish opinions, even though he disagrees with those opinions? The quote doesn't say "I will defend your right to say it, if you agree with me". You can challenge opinions without challenging the right to express them.
Waler also suggests that a prior writer does not "prove the strength of his views", but he is unable to refute the specific points that writer made. Perhaps Waler may want to prove the strength of his views by actually discussing issues. Reminds me of pajama boy leftists on college campuses who attack others free speech, and then cry for "safe spaces" where they are not subject to challenge or criticism.
Most liberals are not able to debate issues because they are focused solely on identity politics, and are not concerned with the good of the country. They also think black and Hispanic Americans have no right to form their own political opinions and must stay on the Democrats' plantation. Fortunately, many minorities are realizing that Trump has done much more for them than Democrat presidents before him. He has achieved economic results that Obama could only dream about, after Obama put in place policies that insured worse conditions for all, especially minorities.
Today's quote: "I'm sorry. If you were right, I'd agree with you."
- Robin Williams
Ed Henrie
Montrose
