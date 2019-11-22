Keep them safe
It was 3:30 a.m. and my 90-year-old husband was lying sprawled out on our wooden bedroom floor. He had slipped in his stocking feet when he got out of bed. With his 6-foot, 195 pound frame, I was totally unable to help him back on his feet. Then I remembered that when our yellow lab puppy accidentally pulled the emergency string, I was shocked when policemen appeared at the door and asked what was the emergency. Of course, there was more to my embarrassment.
So, I pulled the magic string and two handsome policeman appeared at the door. Upon seeing my husband's condition, they very easily got him back in bed. They were so sympathetic and concerned about the reason he fell. One policeman remarked that my husband reminded him of his grandfather who passed away two years ago. He suggested that my husband have socks that had rubber grippers underneath. A few days later a police car stopped in front of our cottage and this tall handsome policeman came over with a package in his hand — six pair of beautiful socks with rubber grippers.
God bless our policeman and keep them safe!
Dodie Marritt Drechsler
Montrose
Reeks of desperation
Democrats' behavior reeks of desperation. Their hysterical impeachment attempt over nothing is a last-ditch attempt to stop what they fear the most … the truth. It is as ludicrous as the "Trump is a Russian agent" hoax, which was actually a cover-up of the crimes the Deep State is desperate to keep hidden.
Some local letter writers reflect that desperation. For example, Heath (Nov. 15) writes that Ukrainian lives are under threat because "The president withheld money for Javelin missiles.” I guess CNN didn't tell him that the Obama administration had a pact with Ukraine, disarm in exchange for Obama promising to defend them if they were attacked. And they were, Russia came in and annexed Crimea, about a third of Ukraine. And Obama did nothing even though they had been promised assistance. Trump was elected and Javelins were given. Ukraine was given defensive foreign aid by Trump. So, I guess it was Obama who "violated the most universal of all human values" ?
Von Helms (Nov. 17) talks about "facts being revealed" and Trump's "untruths,” but quotes the Washington Post, part of the same media that protected Hillary's crimes. (Also described al-Baghdadi, the ISIS terrorist head taken out by US Special Forces, as "an austere religious scholar" ?). She also repeats the leftist talking point (lie) that eight years of Obama's economic disasters were not his fault, but Trump's economic miracles were due to Obama. Give me a break. She also believes Trump doesn't understand the Constitution, but thinks he is not "duly elected" because of the electoral college, indicating an ignorance of the Constitution on her part.
Waler (Nov. 8), apparently another WP reader, claims Republican politicians are more corrupt than Democrats. Really? I could fill this entire page with crimes committed by just Obama/Hillary/Biden. And Epstein didn't kill himself.
Ed Henrie
Montrose
