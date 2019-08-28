Note to Denmark
Here’s an idea: How about trading California for Greenland?
Doug Hartman
Montrose
Three cheers for Planned Parenthood!
I remember when people protested against government funding for abortions performed at Planned Parenthood. Now, the self-proclaimed moralists are in favor of withholding funds from P.P. just for informing women where they can go to obtain one. Abortions are not illegal again — yet. Remember Roe v. Wade 1973? So, in reality, our government is simply blackmailing Planned Parenthood.
P. P. would rather give up millions of dollars a year in government funds than to relinquish their freedom of speech, which supposedly is already covered by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
I have agreed with almost everything concerning President Trump’s political views, but this issue is not political; it’s private, it’s personal and does not fit into the president’s job description. Never mind that he is in no position to be our moral compass. Anyway, when was he ever pregnant? So, zip it.
I can’t even imagine what makes some men think they should be involved in any abortion issue since without their irresponsible actions there would be little need for abortion. Yet, some try to dictate, by law if necessary, what women can and cannot do with her body after the male impregnates them. Keep it zipped.
In the mid- to late-1800s, states began to make laws that made abortion illegal. Although they claim the motivation varied, it became general knowledge that the reason was fear that the population would be dominated by the children of newly arriving immigrants, whose birth rates were higher than those of “native” Anglo-Saxon women. Since women weren’t allowed to vote, guess who made that decision?
When a woman has a miscarriage we say the baby goes back to God; where does it go if she chooses abortion?
Betsy Tutchton
Montrose
Pure evil
I do have to agree with one statement Holly von Helms made: “. . . Lady Liberty is looking down on our country and its leaders with a broken heart and tears running down her face.”
However, my reasons for thinking this are far different from hers because I am one of the conservatives that she abhors. Lady Liberty was put into place for those immigrants who are willing to enter our country legally, abide by the laws of our country and assimilate into our country as citizens in order to have access to and enjoy the benefits of our country.
Illegal immigrants have no intention of doing any of that, choosing instead to force their way over our borders and then once here demand to be taken care of at the expense of this country and the Democrats are more than happy to help them do that. Also, I assume she is saying she is a Christian with her comment about the church she was attending ... if that is what she was saying, how can she possibly support the Democratic party when they favor and support murdering thousands and thousands of babies in this country every day? As she quoted, “Silence in the face of evil is itself evil: God will not hold us guiltless,” so I am speaking out for all of the innocent babies who are being murdered. The Democratic party in this country these days is nothing but pure evil.
Linda A. Siedschlag
Montrose
