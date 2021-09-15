Time for western Colorado statehood
I think Colorado should be remapped with a state line right down the Continental Divide. The capital of West Colorado could be Grand Junction and maybe we could have checkpoints on all the passes to make sure anyone coming this way has at least a small amount of intelligence.
And just an exit gates on the west side of our new state.
Steve Thomas
Montrose
Where’s the logic?
It seems typical of Montrose's somewhat haphazard approach to promoting local commerce, that a new four-story hotel is planned for the currently vacant lot to the south of the airport parking lot. Anyone who has driven by the airport recently could see that the parking lot has remained almost completely full, and the lot planned for the new hotel would be the most logical place to expand airport parking.
The new hotel would be in the same block as the Hampton Inn and only about a mile from the proposed Fairfield Inn across from the Justice Center. Has anyone considered how another new hotel will affect these businesses? While some competition can be healthy, this just seems like a poorly-conceived project to me.
Barbara Irwin
Montrose
It was time to leave Afghanistan
The “Your View” letters in Saturday’s paper were moving to say the least. They moved me to utter disgust for their views of our president and his actions in office.
Joe Biden is not afraid to do and say what he believes is right. It was right to leave Afghanistan after 20 years and thousands of deaths of our young military members and innocent Afghans, not to mention the cost of that hopeless war. There was no winning and no losing, just total frustration.
I wonder what the dissembling and departure would have looked like if Trump had not been talked out of his decision to end the war. As recently as April 18, 2021, Trump said: “Getting out of Afghanistan is a wonderful and positive thing to do. I planned to withdraw on May 1st, and we should keep as close to that schedule as possible.”
On June 26, he bragged: “I started the process. All the troops are coming back home. They couldn’t stop the process. Twenty-one years is enough, don’t we think?” (See Max Boot, the Washington Post, Aug. 19, 2021)
He has now suggested that Biden resign “in disgrace.” Biden actually carried out Trump’s policy.
The military assures us that the equipment remaining in Afghanistan has been so completely disabled it can never be used. The really devastating result is the cost of that equipment was from our coffers. We should never have entered that conflict in the first place. It is time that some countries fight for themselves, as President Biden reminded us. He has welcomed criticism for his decision. “Have at it” he said at one press conference. He is not one to kowtow or back down.
Some letter writers have mentioned that there were Afghans in the planes on 9/11. The majority of the enemy fliers were Saudi Arabians who were perhaps trained in Afghanistan under Osama bin Laden. It seems that Saudi Arabia is still an ally in spite of that fact. Go figure that one out. It must have something to do with oil?
In another vein, I am sick and tired of the conservative faction in this country blaming liberals and their beliefs and preferences for everything that’s wrong with the United States. I wonder if they ever look in the mirror and see the guilt and responsibility that resides there.
Holly von Helms
Montrose
