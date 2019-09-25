Conservative negativism over the years
I wonder what America would be like today if we heeded every conservative’s rejection of anything new. For example, conservatives were against the American Revolution, against freeing the slaves, opposed to racial integration and interracial marriage, against Social Security, campaigned to stop aid to the European democracies during WWII, tried to prevent women from having access to contraception, and against Medicare, to mention just a few of their many “againsts” over the years.
Fortunately for our way of life today, we overcame much of this conservative negativism and as a result – ironically – we actually live in a kind of socialist paradise. We drive on a fine network of socialist roads, enjoy pure socialist water, poop into socialist sewers, benefit from the protection of highly skilled socialist police and fire departments, send our children to high quality socialist schools, fly out of a socialist airport, and enjoy vast tracts of beautiful socialist public lands. Even the fish are socialist! (owned by the State of Colorado)
You would think that always being on the wrong side of history would make conservatives a bit more humble and willing to acknowledge that just maybe our government – supported by targeted and general taxation – can do a pretty good job. But no! In their latest effort to scare us, conservatives claim that “Medicare for All” will never work and will be the doom of medical care in America.
If one could go back to 1776 and have a debate with a conservative about the future prospects of American independence, he would probably say, “It will never work and will be the doom of the country.”
Al Read
Montrose
Climate deniers
Despite overwhelming evidence from climate scientists, our President and the leaders of the Republican Party are “climate deniers.” They deny climate warming is occurring largely as a result of the burning of fossil fuels. The fossil fuel industries reward the President and Republican Congressman with generous contributions for their denials.
The millions of acres of public lands that belong to all Americans should be a part of the solution to a climate crisis. Instead they are part of the problem. The U.S. Geological survey shows that federal lands are a big contributor to the U.S. emissions of greenhouse gases. Coal, oil and gas extracted from federal lands account for about 25% of the total fossil fuels produced annually in the U.S. Thanks to the Trump Administration’s determination to accelerate the extraction of fossil fuels over alternative energy, the Bureau of Land Management has offered millions of acres to the fossil fuel industry with minimum public input and little consideration for the climate and other ecological and cultural values. The warming of the climate is, in fact, a crisis and polls show that 37% of Americans believe that. I believe that percentage will climb significantly in a few short years. A current Gallup Poll indicates that 80% of Democrats, 60% of Independents and 37% of Republicans favor dramatically reducing the country’s use of fossil fuels in order to reduce the warming of the planet. To quote 16 year old Greta Thunberg, the famous climate activist: “This is an existential crisis that is going to affect our whole civilization the biggest crisis humanity has ever faced.” The young will suffer the most if we adults do not act! We ignore science at our peril! Demand of our politicians that they act!
Tom Heffernan
Ridgway
A culture of security
I moved to Montrose in 2003 and have observed the significant changes taking place in our community. In my mind there is no question about the urgent need for a stronger Montrose Police Department. Through my personal experience working with and promoting the civic participation of immigrants residing in Montrose and other surrounding communities, I am aware that there are a large number of families living in low-income neighborhoods, and sadly, there are also many safety related issues happening in these areas. Many immigrant families, especially those with children, have expressed concerns about safety, bullying, and the fear they often feel in our community. The Montrose Police Department needs more resources and infrastructure to better connect with residents in low-income neighborhoods and marginalized groups, not only in responding to emergencies but in working to create trust, especially with immigrants, to reduce the disparity in accessing critical services such as public safety. I have seen the outcomes in other communities where law enforcement has had greater capacity to connect with marginalized groups and there have been significant changes in the communication dynamics and collaboration between law enforcement and the public. This is not possible with the current size of the MPD. Not only is a greater investment needed in our public safety, but also an investment in resources that will help build a culture of security and a community of neighbors who watch out for one other. For these reasons, I encourage you to join me in supporting the Public Safety Sales Tax Ballot Measure 2A in the November election.
Ricardo Perez
Montrose
