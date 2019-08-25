Climate changes
An April 2017 National Geographic (NG) article stated that the Arctic had warmed and sea levels had risen 8 or 9 inches since 1900. If this started in 1900, how can it be attributed to fossil fuels?
It notes that a cruise ship, summer 2016, was able to sail through an ice-free Northwest Passage. Soon after, researchers found the H.M.S. Terror, trapped in ice there in 1846. The article pointed to the difference in ice, but didn’t mention when the sailing ship froze. Winter?
The Arctic sea freezes each winter. NG says an increasing amount is melting each summer. However, while ice may be melting in some areas, it may be increasing in others. Nature is not static, nor is climate. It changes. That’s natural.
The article notes that 125,000 years ago, Earth was warmer and sea levels were 20 to 30 feet higher. Today’s coasts would be swamped. But that is within the range of natural occurrences. It’s happened several times without man’s influence.
Another NG article stated that warmer temperatures in coastal Alaska are thawing the permafrost and exposing artifacts believed frozen in 1660, the Little Ice Age, when the climate changed rapidly again, without man’s help.
In the 1960s, global cooling was imminent. Then global warming was imminent. I just read that the sun goes through lower output about every 400 years, so now a mini-ice age is imminent. Bottom line: man cannot predict or control long-term climate. We need to be prepared to adjust and adapt.
Bruce Many
Eckert
