Hispanic voters are leaving the Democratic party in drovesHispanic voters are abandoning the Democrat party in droves – for good reason.
Biden has set out to destroy oil companies, spend trillions of dollars we don’t have, and dramatically increase our taxes – resulting in the worst inflation in 40 years. Meanwhile, the Biden White House views the problem as one of “messaging” and “spin,” rather than anything they either created or need to address.
Their “messaging” is: Things are actually going well; don’t believe your lying eyes or empty pocketbook. It’s your fault. Your suffering is for a good cause. And, Americans need to “consciously lower their expectations”.
Violent crime is making Democrat-run cities unlivable due to rogue Soros-funded prosecutors who won’t prosecute and police who can’t police because Democrats have defunded and demonized them. Never mind the fact that the majority of the victims of this outrage are black and brown racial minorities. Abandoning women’s rights by catering to men identifying as women in women’s sports, bathrooms, etc. Completely abandoning our southern border. The woke destruction of our military. Abandoning American citizens in Afghanistan. Loss of faith in our core institutions – FBI, DOJ, IRS, etc. And much more.
All these fiascos have contributed to Hispanics no longer supporting the Democratic Party. More importantly, Hispanics are thoroughly disgusted with Democratic Party ideology.
Dems are no longer attempting to hide their agenda, or even sugarcoat it. All their proposals involve transferring more power and money to the already too powerful federal government, by sowing racial hatred, creating chaos, and establishing as many “victim” groups as possible. People are realizing that Dem’s race hustling is just a garbage scam to increase their power.
All the Hispanics that I have ever known, including family members, would cringe at being labeled a victim. They have lived through real racism and prejudice, but still believe this is the greatest country in the world.
They are focused on their families and their God, and know that this is one of the few nations in the world where a person can rise from poverty to middle-class in one generation – not by big government welfare, but by hard work and fortitude. (You know, those attributes Dems label as “racist”.) They are appalled by the lie that America has not improved and can’t improve or that this nation must be destroyed.
Is it any wonder minority voters are ditching the Democrat plantation in record numbers?
Ed Henrie
Montrose
When all else fails, lieWhen all of your policies are proven unworkable, all that you propose is distasteful to the American people, and your incompetence is becoming more obvious to everyone, what does the Biden Administration do? They lie. They project. They gaslight. Even the mainstream media now admits the Steele Dossier and the Russian hoax were total shams, but Adam Schiff is still unapologetic because they achieved their goal of slandering Trump. That’s what passes as a moral compass in today’s Democratic party. “The end justifies the means.”
Now that Biden (“the unifier”) needs someone to blame for his failures, he is writing off the unvaccinated as responsible for the pandemic. Never mind the scientific evidence that the vaccinated can spread the virus at rates comparable to the unvaccinated. Rapidly waning vaccine effectiveness and virus surges in countries with almost 100% vaccination rates (like Israel) are part of that evidence.
With crime now out of control in Dem-run cities, Nancy Pelosi is saying she doesn’t understand where the lawlessness is coming from? Duh. Democrats demonizing and defunding the police, instituting no-bail policies, and leftist DAs who won’t prosecute may be reasons enough?
With inflation and gas prices soaring as a direct result of his actions, Biden is saying the economy was on the brink of collapse when he took over. Ignore the fact that Trump had the economy booming pre-COVID and that the nation was poised for a rapid recovery as Biden took office. All he had to do was deliver on his vow to focus on beating COVID. Instead, he used the pandemic as a pretext for a vast, unfunded spending spree. And of course, he lied about “Build Back Better” saying it was paid for, when the CBO said it would add $4.91 trillion to the deficit! Dems are now saying 1) “Inflation is good for you,” and 2) “You can afford higher prices.” (We can’t make this stuff up.)
Democrats are grossly detached from the daily struggles facing the average American family. They are too busy dictating correct pronouns, labeling everyone and everything (from SAT scores to math) racist, ensuring that men identifying as women can dominate women’s sports and use girls’ locker rooms, and labeling parents voicing their FirstAmendment rights at school board meeting as “terrorists,” to be concerned about working class Americans.
Chanda Ouimet
Montrose