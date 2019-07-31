Practice what you preach!
I think Mrs. von Helm should “practice what she preaches” in her letter regarding Jerry Bartholome’s opinion. She suggests that he take a break from “hate and vitriol.” I have been reading her letters for years and would estimate that 99% of them have been nothing but hate and vitriol toward the president and Republicans.
Bob Strong
Montrose
Deplorables
As evidenced by the opinion page this week (Mosberger-Tang, July 24; Woody, July 24; Heath, July 21, all standards of decency have been thrown out the window in the leftists' hate toward Trump and his supporters (half the country). Per these writers, Trump and us deplorables think only white people are real Americans, want Trump to be a Nazi führer, Trump's rallies are racist (like Mussolini's) we hate smart women, etc. Oh, and they think the four anti-Semitic new congresswomen should be "held in esteem.”
These writers' comments are vile and hateful — unadulterated race-baiting with no evidence to support their vitriol — only accusations spread by propagandists callously using racism as a political tool. (A lie repeated a thousand times is still a lie).
Trump and his supporters stand for national sovereignty and secure borders, and we are slandered as racists. (To the Left, a racist is anyone who challenges a leftist). America, and in particular conservatives and Trump, bear no resemblance to Nazi Germany, and anyone with a shred of common sense knows that. Responding to Omar's relentless anti-Americanism and anti-Semitism, and inviting her to fix the problems in her country of origin has nothing to do with race. (But we know that). Democrats have no answer for Trump's tally of successful policies, especially on the economy, so race-baiting is all they have left.
As to the congresswomen being "held in esteem,” I guess CNN didn't tell the writer about their anti-Semitism (hate), socialist dogma, as yet unrefuted evidence of immigration and marriage fraud, disparagement of the men and women of ICE, and disrespecting the 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust? Oh, and Tlaib tweeted "Deport the *******." I guess a Democrat calling for Trump's deportation is somehow acceptable ? (Cruder, but not that much different from Trump's comments?)
Ed Henrie
Montrose
Large capacity or not?
In early June the Daily Press reprinted an article from the Denver Post. The headline read “30 Colorado Sheriffs join opposition to gun magazine ban.” The sheriffs’ opposition was to Colorado’s ban on gun magazines that hold more than 15 rounds. The sheriffs’ opposition was clearly from the gun lobby playbook of gun rights. Surprise, surprise.
What was surprising was that there was no mention of the deputies’ and officers’ position on the issue. These men and women are the ones who respond to often very dangerous situations. They are answering calls to robbery in progress, active shooter, domestic violence, felony arrest warrants, etc. Gun magazines that hold 20 or 30 rounds in the hands of potentially violent people present an unjustifiable extra danger to our first responders. Opposition to the ban on extra large gun magazines is short-sighted and dangerous.
Common sense tells us that gun magazines that hold 15 rounds are more than adequate for law-abiding citizens.
Don Pechman
Montrose
Let’s work together
I commend Larry Heath for his excellent letter, “Is our president a racist?” I agree with his assessment of our president’s lack of empathy and concern for the good of others. Though I believe we have to speak out for justice, I am saddened that our energy and attention has been once again focused on the president’s incivility when we have so many critical issues to solve in this country.
Larry Heath is a conservative, and I am a progresive, yet, throughout his letter I was reminded of the values the vast majority of American citizens share. I believe there is a terrific divide in politics, but our passion on both sides comes from our love of this country and our visions of a fair and just democracy. An important example of the ideals that we all hold dear is empathy for those who are marginalized. People of all political parties can be found helping those in need in hospitals and food pantries across the nation.
Recent polls show that the American people are tired of incivility in politics. We want to see the attention of our government to be on the business of government, such as roads and bridges, the opioid epidemic and escalating health care costs.
Cooperation, compromise and hard work are needed to enact sound policy that serves all Americans. No matter what our political leanings, I believe the American people are capable of acknowledging our shared values and coming together to solve many of the problems before us. We’ve done it before. We put men on the moon!
Janine Gwaltney
Montrose
Fake news
A little parrot of the fake news machine squawked last Sunday that President Trump should be ashamed of challenging the right of any American to disagree with him. That is a total misrepresentation of what President Trump said. Of course, Mr. Clark has every right to regurgitate the fake news of the mainstream media, but anyone who actually watched the Greenville rally knows the full context of what the president said and what he meant.
Ilhan Omar and the other Marxists on the “Squad” have no love for this country and are doing everything in their power to undermine and destroy America as we know it. Since that is Omar’s position, if she were honest, she should just go back to where she came from. I agree. But she is not honest. And her dishonesty serves her real purpose in being here, that is, to destroy and remake America according to her distorted image of what it should be.
Omar lies about her marriages and her taxes. She and Cortez, lie about illegal immigrants supposedly being forced to drink toilet water. She lies about the cause of their numerous hardships, but then votes against the money desperately needed to provide for their care. Abolish Immigration and Custom Enforcement, abolish Homeland Security, abolish the border, etc. — in other words, abolish America as we know it and remake it according to Sharia Law; that is the real purpose of Omar and her fellow Muslim congresswomen, Tlaib from Detroit. Congresswomen Cortez (NY) and Pressley (Mass.) are not much different, except that they would destroy and remake America according to Marxist/Communist principles.
So, Mr. Clark be honest about your support for these people and drop your fake outrage about President Trump supposedly being against your First Amendment rights. You should be ashamed, not Trump.
Michael Martin
Montrose
