Rather confused
I was rather confused in reading Kevin Kuns’ April 17 letter in which he appears to accuse other letter writers of lacking "empathy and compassion.” They "continue to write letters … that are nothing more than vitriol.” Perhaps I would understand these statements better if I were able to reference those letters. Short of that, I have to conclude that he is attempting to address his concerns by writing a letter that is itself untruthful, with a touch of vitriol.
I have no problem disagreeing with the president, but I take exception to repeating the Democrat's talking point (lie) that Trump's "lack of leadership has cost the lives of Americans.” The timeline is what it is, and the left's attempt to rewrite history on this is obvious to all who care to look. Trump was on the case long before Democrats were even paying attention. Calling Trump "racist" and "premature" when he banned travel from China in January, Democrats actually encouraged dangerous behavior, resulting in thousands of avoidable deaths. When it became obvious to all how wrong that was, Democrats all got on board to spread the lie that Trump was late to act. In polite society, that is called "chutzpah" … truly shameless.
If you want to talk about a lack of empathy and compassion, consider Nancy Pelosi. As small business owners are forced to fire employees and shut down their life's work, she is boasting about blocking the funding to help small businesses (PPP). This is after delaying the prior stimulus until she got part of her socialist "wish list" having nothing to do with the virus. She is currently in San Francisco eating $13 a pint ice cream out of her $24,000 refrigerator/freezer, once again putting her Marxist agenda ahead of "the little people's" needs.
Ed Henrie
Montrose
