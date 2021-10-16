If Biden cared, he would stop illegal immigration
If whoever is running this country (supposedly Joe Biden) has any care for humanity, he would simply put a stop to illegal immigration at the southern border. People are dying with the false hope of a life here in America. I understand Haitians and South Americans are taking a near impossible trek through a lawless, Panamanian swamp controlled by drug lords. I do not see how Biden can allow people to make that trek.
A president’s first responsibility is defending our country. How can a president think allowing illegal immigrants to take a dangerous journey and jump to the front of the line of immigration is ethical and lawful? Now in places along the border where materials for the wall are paid for and delivered, this Administration is canceling contracts to put that material to use. All these unknown and possibly disease plagued individuals have the opportunity to infect all of us with COVID-19. When these individuals are not known, how do we know terrorists are not setting up attacks on our home soil.
US citizens have to provide a clear COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination before the US citizen can board a flight back to the US. The US government has been allowing migrants from all sorts of countries to walk in without requiring shots. Traveling US citizens have less rights than the immigrants.
The only people benefiting from Biden’s breech of US law are criminals and drug cartels. The cartels are bringing in a constant flow of illegal drugs. Overdoses are surging and we are all under attack from unknown threats. The cartels make money as human coyotes and also from the drugs. This kind is like saying prostitution is a victimless crime. There is no such thing. This is certainly not humane.
Biden did say he would do this. Don’t be surprised. Weren’t you listening. He wanted to be the anti-Trump.
Ed Moreland
Montrose
If you approve of Biden, why?
President Biden’s approval rating is a low 38%. I can’t understand why it’s that high.
The southern border is catastrophic. In the last two months alone, Biden’s administration has released 70,000 illegals into the U.S. Biden, the cartels’ best friend, has enabled greatly increased smuggling of drugs, people, weapons, gang members, and terrorists, and sex trafficking, increasing cartel income by hundreds of millions.
Gas is up $1/gallon because Biden destroyed our energy independence. Home heating costs will increase. Inflation is at a 30-year high, raising costs. Crime rates are rising quickly.
Shelves are emptying. There are 10.4 million jobs available, but not enough workers to offload ships and stock shelves. Unnecessary government COVID policies and government COVID free-money programs have disincentivized work.
The Department of Justice and the FBI have been weaponized against parents who get passionate at school board meetings and against Jan. 6 Capitol incursors, many of whom thought they were welcome since Capitol Police opened a door and stood aside. The few actual rioters were held in solitary confinement for months. The Biden government is using intimidation to silence dissenters.
Meanwhile, the FBI evidently doesn’t have time to charge rioters who burned and looted Democratic cities and injured 2,000 police officers, or to stop a sexual predator from molesting young Olympic athletes after their botched investigation.
The horrible, tragic, embarrassing Afghanistan withdrawal should have dropped Biden’s approval rating to zero. Thirteen soldiers killed, Americans (and green-card holders) left behind enemy lines (still!), and $85 billion in military equipment (some now in China being reverse-engineered) left for the enemy. Our allies were not given sufficient warning to get their personnel out. The Taliban is killing and torturing. Biden doesn’t even mention it.
If you approve of the job Biden is doing, please write and tell why.
Bruce Many
Eckert
