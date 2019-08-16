Hateful remarks
Gee, I bet Al Read could benefit from some of those prayers he wrote about to help cure his delirious name-calling of President Trump in his letter on August 11. It seems all the comments the radical political Left have remaining for President Trump are the hateful and childish name calling he indulged in! One has to wonder how he chooses which vile and immature remark to make about our president. Maybe he just looks in the mirror!
Thank God we have a president who loves America enough to withstand the rampage of madness coming from the Left! Lady Liberty is smiling down on President Trump.
Diane Bartholome
Montrose
Support your local police
I am an enthusiastic proponent of the plan to strengthen the City Police Department. Crime rates have been climbing steadily since marijuana was legalized, and the police department needs more personnel to deal with it. I have great confidence in Chief Blaine Hall, and think we are fortunate to have him. He has put together an excellent plan to focus additional police resources on the five percent of the population that causes 95 percent of the problems.
City sales and use tax revenues have been growing robustly for the past five years, increasing from $13.7 million in 2014 to $17.8 million in 2018. Tax revenue has increased 30 percent while population increased 5 percent in the same period. Revenue has increased six times faster than population. The 2019 budget projects a tax revenue increase of an additional $1.3 million, and increases the Police Department budget from $7.13 million (2018) to $8.13 million (2019).
Based on current budget trends, Chief Hall’s plan could be implemented over the course of 2 or 3 years simply by utilizing natural revenue increases. This would not adversely affect other City operations other than by limiting their rate of growth.
There will always be more projects that government could undertake than there will be funds available to pay for them. Local governments never ask for tax rate increases to pay for the shiny, feel good discretionary projects they like to fund — they just fund those projects anyway, and then trot out essential services (police, fire, ambulance, etc.) when they want to raise taxes. That is what appears to have happened here.
I believe it would be reasonable to implement a short term tax rate increase to pay for a new police building, but ongoing operations should be funded from the existing revenue stream.
Jay Thoe
Montrose
Pray for our leaders
Re: Al Read’s letter, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
Reading Al Read’s Letter in Sunday’s paper and his thoughtful suggestion that Prayerfest lift up our President to help him “stop being a hate-filled, ignorant, racist clown”, reminded me of an Old Testament story. The Books of the Kings (of Israel) tell the story of Jehu, a warrior from Ramoth Gilead, whom Elisha the prophet anointed King of Israel. Jehu had the reputation among his contemporaries of acting like a madman (2 Kings 9:20); hardly the qualities one would prefer to see sitting in the royal chair. Jehu was no King David, but he was the right man to bring down the abominable reign of Ahab and Jezebel who had sullied the land of Israel with their pagan beliefs and practices when God’s remnant consisted of a mere 7,000 men who had not bowed down to Baal.
Thank you, Mr. Read, for reminding God’s people of their duty to pray for their leaders:
“I urge, then, first of all, that requests, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for everyonem — for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness.” I Timothy 2:1-2
Here’s a portion of a prayer from The Book of Common Prayer for the President of the United States and all in Civil Authority:
O’ Lord, our heavenly Father, the high and mighty Ruler of the universe, who dost from thy throne behold all the dwellers upon earth; Most heartily we beseech thee, with thy favor to behold and bless they servant (Donald), our President, (our senate and representatives in congress assembled), (Jared), the governor of our state, and all others in authority; and so replenish them with the grace of thy Holy Spirit...” Amen.
Joe Fockler
Montrose
