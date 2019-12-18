Finding dirt
President Trump solicited help from a foreign power in finding dirt on his major political opponent in the 2020 election. The president has not allowed the testimony of nine major witnesses who were subpoenaed by Congress as well as refusing to release subpoenaed documents that are important to the Congress for fulfilling its constitutional duty of oversight. These are facts. I have witnessed the president calling on China to help him find dirt on Joe Biden in real time with my own eyes. I have read the transcript he released of the July 25 phone call. He is openly opposing Congress for all to see.
Those who oppose impeachment and call on us to wait for the election don’t understand the charges. President Trump is openly trying to steal the election, that’s the basis for the impeachment.
I hear many say that they are happy with the economy and their 401Ks, so they are sticking by the president. Can it be true that American citizens value a “good economy” over our Republic and our freedoms? I don’t think they are seeing the future that will come out of allowing one person to be above the law and to flagrantly disregard co equal branches of government. If Donald Trump is allowed to continue to serve as president, we will no longer have a republic, but will live in a dictatorship. Those who believe the president should be allowed to become dictator should know that the common man generally does not do well economically under a dictatorship, so this “good” economy may be very short lived.
Our national security and our right to free elections are at risk as long as Donald Trump remains the president. Now is the time to let your elected representatives know how you feel about impeachment.
Janine Gwaltney
Montrose
A victory for Montrose and the region
Members of the One Community/Safer Together advocates for the successful ballot issue 2A (public safety sales and use tax to fund the Montrose Police Department) met recently to celebrate the election results. Several City Council members, the 7th Judicial District Attorney and other dedicated community leaders, including motivators Phoebe Benziger and David Reed, joined in. As Police Chief Hall so eloquently stated, this was not a victory for the Montrose Police Dept. but a victory for the good people of Montrose and the entire region. Crime is a societal cancer for everyone. During the entire campaign, with over 50 individual presentations, no negative comments about the Police Dept. and its staff were heard. The additional funding for staffing and a building, will enhance the safety and security of all residents and visitors alike.
Having received the daily activity blotter from both the Police Dept. and the Sheriff’s Office for the past 5 years, the increasing crime rate was apparent and frightening, far from a “contrived crisis” as one outspoken critic complained. Several critics of the issue, while generally in error of the facts or voicing long-held resentments, assisted in the success of the issue by motivating the advocates even more. I recently viewed a 1950s vintage western “Paladin.” In describing the fall of the Roman Empire, the philosophical gunfighter noted that all that is necessary for a democracy to fail is for the people to become lazy and inattentive. Hopefully this election will inspire more people to participate in city government and become more knowledgeable its activities. Montrose is fortunate to have an outstanding police department and city government. They both deserve the public’s continued respect, participation and support.
John W. Nelson
Montrose
