Talk about a windfall
I recently reviewed the Jan.19, 2022 Montrose Daily Press article after paying my 2021 real estate (RE) taxes, which were up 23% (nearly $300). The article provided an in-depth analysis by the county assessor of the reasons for an estimated 20% increase in residential RE taxes.
After I received my most recent RE assessment dated May 1, 2021, I naively assumed the taxing districts would reduce their mill levies to offset the recent rapid rise in assessments. (Mine rose 22% in 2019 and another 20% in 2021.)
But I was badly mistaken. As noted in the Jan. 19 article, the majority of the mill levies remained unchanged or actually increased. The school district’s increased 2.5%, the county’s increased 3,9%, and the rec district’s increased by a whopping 11.1%. (No wonder it can build a new satellite location.)
All this means that the taxing districts received roughly a 20% revenue increase from the residential taxpayers if their mill levies remained the same and even more if they raised their mill levies. According to the assessor, for example, the rec district’s total assessed value increased 12.45% and it increased its mill levy 11.1%, resulting in a net revenue increase of 24.9%. I’m quite sure very few taxpayers saw their revenue increase anywhere near 25%.
It will be interesting to see if mill levies are reduced for next year or if the taxing districts continue their 20-25% revenue windfall. It should be noted that this is on top of the revenue increase that comes just from growth of the tax base.
The following year (i.e., spring of 2024 when 2023 taxes are due), assessments will be based on the new 2023 assessments which are anticipated may be up another 25-35%. Surely the mill levies will have come down by then, especially for those districts that have been de-bruced, i.e., not subject to TABOR.
Larry Eilts
Montrose
‘Bomb Them with Prayer’I am an older lady, 70-plus, a product of the 60s. I witnessed all the disruption of the Vietnam era and the struggles at that time for human rights. Masses of people protested at that time everywhere, and the sheer numbers there and then did make a difference. In the 60s we felt we could “make a difference,” perhaps not always successfully, yet so many felt the spirit of the obligation to try.
So now, in the current quandary of Russia vs. Ukraine: Could Montrose initiate a movement that could spawn a nation- (or world-) wide action, called “Bomb Them with Prayer”?
We have more churches than mot towns do per capita (denominations do not matter). Let us begin now in our churches and spread the idea, contacting major newspapers and media. To pray for a resolution to this situation regarding Russia vs. Ukraine now could be a viable solution.
It is too late for war on Earth. (Actually, we must concentrate on sustainability). The earth has been shrunk in these last decades by technology, so most all people on our planet know we are all just people here on Earth together.
Most do not wish: disruption, domination or annihilation.
Most all people want a peaceful solution, now for all (and always).
Let us pray it so. Let a concept spread to “Bomb Them with Prayer.”
Prayers are probably already occurring globally for Ukraine. Mankind on Earth cannot — will not —abide this abomination of conquest.
Putin can think he has immobilized response with nuclear threat. Yet in the face of all human spirit for good, united with God, he doesn’t stand a chance.
Let us “Bomb Them with Prayer” and spread the word to do so.
C.D.
Montrose
Montrose should ask gov for help with mascot debacleI am greatly concerned about the heavy-handed refusal of the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs to refuse MHS’ request to change our mascot from Indians to Red Hawks. I am not surprised, because when Democrats hold power, they usually turn into dictatorial tyrants.
I would suggest that the good people of our town write to our governor and ask him for his help. Following is a letter that I wrote to him:
Dear Sir,
I am pleading with you to help Montrose High School. You reluctantly signed into law a bill you knew was wrong because it forced schools to change their mascots without giving to the schools any money to help with this change. You are a good businessman; and you know what is right about finances.
Montrose High School was forced to change their mascot, the Indians, although no evidence was ever submitted that this mascot was racist or hurtful to Native American Peoples.
Montrose High School, in good faith, has proposed a change of its mascot to Red Hawks. Other schools in Colorado have similar mascots. However, your commission (which is not accountable to you or any of the citizens of our great state) voted 6-5 to refuse to let MHS change. This brutal commission offered no reasons, no suggestions, no help.
This commission has ruled over this process with an iron fist (similar to all dictatorial governments). I believe with all my heart that you want better for our great state.
You want the citizens of Colorado to live in peace and harmony.
Please, I beg you to intercede on behalf of Montrose High School.
Please, I beg you to make this brutal commission responsible to the people of Colorado.
I know that you will do all that you can do to help. I thank you for that.
James Welch
Montrose