Good afternoon, Montrose.
This country is so polarized these days, the only thing we can agree on is extra cheese. Therefore, today’s notes.
••••••
Tip of the Stetson……Montrose music promoter Dave Bowman wrapped up season six, concert number 24 of the Montrose Summer Music Series in grand style Friday, Sept. 3 at the Elks’ backyard. A large and lively crowd enjoyed (boogied to) the music of Vanessa Collier and local band Neon Sky. Friday night was a busy one around the hometown – first home football game of the season, the art walk downtown, part one of the Montrose Wine and Food Festival.
The next time Vanessa Collier and her band come here: call the cops, send the kids to bed, put on a pot of coffee. Go to show. It’s the greasiest band to roll through town in 20 years. One highlight was when Collier, playing alto sax, ventured into the crowd near the stage while tearing up a 13-minute version of the blues classic, “Love Me Like a Man.”
Bowman pledges the MSMS will be back next year, at the Elks or the forthcoming Montrose Rotary Amphitheater. Good stuff, this.
••••••
Mexico Will Pay For It…….The Notebook was attracted to the 8-foot statue of Bob’s Big Boy in the parking lot of Camelot Gardens. A dose of its misspent youth was at a Bob’s. (With extra cheese.) So, I pulled in and walked among the other statuary — cattle, wolves, bears, other smaller critters and a bright red Pegasus, the one-time symbol of the Mobil Oil Co. The green alien statue ala Roswell must’ve heard of Colorado’s recreational marijuana laws so there he is, by the cash register, smoking a fat one.
Envying his pompadour hairstyle, I can take the Big Boy home for three gees. The nice lady behind the table added how the prices aren’t “firm.”
Tillerman Aluminum Statues that have a temporary presence on South Townsend. They’re out of Arizona with the next stop in Grand Junction. The statues, she told me, are made of recycled engine blocks, cans and other aluminum what have you. Hollow and lightweight. Molds are made in Mexico, statues manufactured in Texas.
Digressing and such: Bob’s Big Boy restaurant chain was founded by Bob Wian (1914-1992) in Glendale, California. His first restaurant from 1936 had 10 stools and offered “curb service.” (Youngsters: ask your grandparents about it.) BBB eventually grew to 1,000 stores. Marriott bought him out in 1967.
••••••
One more 9/11 story……I had an early flight to Chicago out of Montrose Regional Airport that day. I was attending a newspaper conference which was due to start the following day. Four of us had good seats for that night’s Cubs-Reds game at Wrigley Field.
Getting to the airport early, Dominick LaJoy, MTJ’s concessionaire, had CNN on and the North Tower of the World Trade Center was burning. No one was sure what had happened. Together we watched the second plane dive into the second building. Like most, we were stunned silent and uncertain what was going on.
Passengers to Chicago were boarded, then deplaned, then boarded once more.
“Folks, I don’t know what’s going on, but we’re not flying today,” the pilot said on the intercom while he was parking the plane.
I returned to the MDP office and got up with managing editor Greg Johnson. The staff huddled and discussed assignments; we called carriers and told them a second delivery was coming. We usually went to press around 11:30 a.m. That day, the four-page EXTRA ran at 5 p.m. and was delivered to in-town routes and single-copy vendors. It would be included to rural subscribers the next day.
Besides Johnson, who is today the managing editor at the Laramie (Wyoming) Daily Boomerang, staff members included Scott Schwebke, Russell Smythe, Elaine Hale Jones, Caitlin (Clemens) Switzer, May Ann Lopez, Eric Drummond. (I’m probably leaving someone out.)
“We called everyone in,” recalled Johnson. “We were working the phones, getting around town, talking with sources and citizens. New deadlines now.”
The MDP’s “Faith” page columnist who had a journalism background came in to help, as did Erica Lewis Kennedy who was then a graphic artist on staff but, too, had a journalism background. Adding to the day’s events, a knucklehead called in a bomb threat to Montrose High School, so there was some coverage of that. The big Home Depot announcement story, scheduled for that day’s page one, was spiked. Mike’s Market brought us food. The staff – everyone – did a helluva good job, once-in-a-lifetime experiences and pressures.
The MDP then was a member of the Associated Press. We accessed their photography from that day and not wanting to argue for permission, I figured we’d ask for forgiveness later. We published updates and local reactions and other stories related to the tragedy. It was the only EXTRA published that day by a Colorado newspaper.
“We were wiped out, the staff. Total exhaustion,” said Johnson. “Then the tears came. We had pushed our emotions aside.”
