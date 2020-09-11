Our governor disowns Columbus
On March 20, Gov. Jared Polis signed bill 20-1031 disavowing Christopher Columbus, who apparently was inappropriately and mistakenly recognized in 1905 by our state as a respected founder of our continent.
Our governor agrees with those that maintain that over 500 years ago Columbus introduced untold atrocities against native tribes in the areas he visited. Columbus is now defined by many as anti-Indian and anti-black. His statue in Denver Civic Center was torn down the night of June 26. A Colorado state commission will begin to evaluate over 400 pieces of historical art and documents that may also be believed to be inappropriate to display in public.
It’s disappointing that individuals with meager knowledge of the history and culture of half a millennium ago would indiscriminately vilify Columbus, an extraordinary explorer of unconquered and harrowing seas. The standard by which we judge a person of another time and place is to have a little knowledge and understanding of that time and place; to walk in the path of that distant time. Columbus certainly had faults but today’s overwhelming vilification after the passage of 528 years is shameful.
I believe that the vast majority of Coloradans plead for a time when respect, civility and most of all, common sense, returns to our state.
Floyd Diemoz
Glenwood Springs
