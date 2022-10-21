Last week I printed part one of a recollection by Elizabeth Kimball Miner, of her early days traveling over the Continental Divide and entering Ouray through the canyon just north of the city in 1880. This is part two of the account she gave in 1910 which focuses more on Ouray and the surrounding vicinity:

At that time there was nothing larger than a little foot bridge across the river between the town and the bluff on the west side, where we were taken by the horses fording the stream, about where the upper bridge is now located.



