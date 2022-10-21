Last week I printed part one of a recollection by Elizabeth Kimball Miner, of her early days traveling over the Continental Divide and entering Ouray through the canyon just north of the city in 1880. This is part two of the account she gave in 1910 which focuses more on Ouray and the surrounding vicinity:
At that time there was nothing larger than a little foot bridge across the river between the town and the bluff on the west side, where we were taken by the horses fording the stream, about where the upper bridge is now located.
Then there were but five residences on that side, all log cabins. These were built by three McIntyre brothers, so that part of town was frequently known as McIntyreville. Ouray could then boast of but 700 inhabitants, but there was more business done in one day then than there is in a month now.
There were no sidewalks, except in front of business blocks. There were no horses kept in town during the winter months, as hay was then worth $100 a ton. All travel above had to be done on snowshoes, while burros carried the packs. It was the next year Otto Mears began his wonderful toll road up to Red Mountain, three miles of which cost over $30,000.
The Red Mountain district was then considered the most wonderful silver district in Colorado. The Yankee Girl alone took out several million, but then silver was worth $1.10 an ounce instead of $0.50 as it is now. Every new family was welcomed eagerly, and men could not do enough to show their respect and appreciation to the ladies and babies.
Sometimes the freight wagons would be delayed a month or six weeks getting over the pass, then we would have to go without, but as long as there was anything in town the neighbors would divide up with each other. We learned to make our own furniture for seldom a load got in to supply all. We had very luxurious chairs made from barrels cut the right shape, stuffed and covered with cretonne.
Three legged stools and boxes came into use when a large dinner party was given. When the freight would finally get through, and how quickly sold, no matter how high the price, for Ouray, people then as now, would have all the luxuries going.
We had tasted canned fruit and dried apples for so long that when at last some barrels of apples got through they were disposed of in short notice at $25 a barrel.
I sowed the first grass in the front yard. Both the young men and the married men scoffed and poked fun at my labors, for there never was a patch of ground so carefully smoothed, tilled and tended as that one was. Our only waterworks then were ditches and troughs bringing water from Oak creek. The very day after I got the seed in the ground, our next door neighbor came to the front door in a very ceremonious manner and, bowing low, said “Madam, I am taking orders for lawn mowers.”
But I got the laugh on them, when six weeks later, a million or so of little tiny grass blades poked themselves up through the soil. And thus was started the first lawn in Ouray, which was around the Kimball residence, then a log cabin. The following fall the Ouray waterworks was put in from Oak creek.
The Dixon House was the largest building and the best hotel. It was a two story log house standing on the corner near where the bell tower now stands. Its large dining room was used as a hall for dances and other gatherings. The courts convened at the building standing across the street, east from the Dixon House corner.
The meeting of the court was a much more notable affair then than it is now, for at that time, Ouray was the county seat of a much larger territory than it is now. Ouray county took in nearly all of what is San Miguel county, including the towns of Telluride, Ames, Ophir and all the territory north, taking in nearly all of what is now Montrose county to Gunnison county.
We had been here but a few weeks when a reception was given Governor Pitkin in a hall over the Pat Hess saloon. Then a wooden structure, it was there we were introduced to all the elite of the city. There we shook hands with more captains, lawyers, judges, colonels and doctors than we supposed could be found in all Colorado, and also with people not only from nearly every large city and every state in the union, but from London and Paris and from nearly every civilized country on the globe.
There was then no public school or school house, and less than a dozen children of school age in the town. Harry Cutler was the first child born here and Edward E. Wheeler the second. A Mr. Smith, an ex-Presbyterian minister, taught a private school in his cabin on Vinegar Hill.
Those were the times all were young and full of life and hope expecting this town to grow into a big one, for Munn’s mill was always buzzing, sawing up logs into lumber for new buildings, which were springing up all over town. Every one alike expected to dig their fortunes out of these mountains, as nearly every one had a prospect hole into which so many sunk their all, never to get it back again.
Source: Ouray Herald, April 22, 1910.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran and board member of the Ouray County Historical Society. He lives in Ouray County and can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.