OUTDOORS: Bucket List Vacation

I recall discussing a family vacation with my wife, some forty odd years ago. It was difficult, even then, to find a trip the entire family could enjoy, with something for everyone.
I suggested a 21-day, fly camp dangerous game safari in Zimbabwe, where as a family we could stalk lions, leopards, buffalo, elephant and rhino. My plan immediately died in subcommittee for three reasons: 1) it would give the family finances a double hernia 2) she did not want to return home in the cargo section of the aircraft after she was stomped into something unrecognizable
except for dental records and 3) she thought we should go back east and visit family.
For once, I stood firm, insisting that a trip to the Dark Continent was what we were going to do, but in the interest of marital bliss and harmony, we compromised, and went back east to visit family.
Finding a vacation spot for a family of varied interests can be a difficult proposition, but rest easy, as there is such a place with something for everyone. If you are into fishing, big game hunting, climbing mountains, hiking, culture, fine foods and wines, Argentina needs to be on your bucket list.
Like most travel, getting there via the airlines, is probably the worst part of the trip. Travel, especially since COVID, has become a dumpster fire of failed services, cancelled flights, and new regulations. Most flights go to Buenos Aires, the capitol city, leaving the U.S. with an overnight flight.
These overnight flights have some entertainment and food, but we found it is better to pony up a bit more money and fly the premium economy or business class, if you can afford it. The extra legroom and larger seats make the 10-plus hour flight a little more bearable.
Argentina is one of the safest countries in South America. The biggest city, Buenos Aires, which boasts a population of the entire metropolitan area of just over 13 million people, can be a little daunting, but no more than any large city in the United States.
The currency of Argentina, the Peso, is relatively unstable. This makes it a great value for the American dollar. In fact, most places would rather have U.S. greenbacks over their own currency. The Automobile Club of America has rated Argentina as one of the places where the U.S. dollar goes the farthest.
The language is Spanish, although Argentina has a large European influence. English speaking peoples initially settled many areas of the country. Just about everyone has a certain amount of English as a second language, so communication is no problem.
Hunting in Argentina is a serious multi-million-dollar industry. There are many outfitters operating fine lodges and camps. The country has a good road infrastructure and many domestic and international airports, so getting around is fairly easy.
Most hunters who visit Argentina go for the bird hunting, especially doves and pigeons. These birds are considered a nuisance and exist in untold millions in the farming areas. The locals are thrilled with the outside help controlling these pests. If you are a shotgunner, this is the place for you.
Big game hunting is what originally brought me to the country. Argentina has some of the world’s best free-range red stag hunting in the world. The red stag here are huge, and the costs to hunt are far less than a trip to New Zealand. There are other opportunities for game such as axis deer, fallow deer, blackbuck and buffalo. Argentina offers ranch hunts and free-range hunts on the millions of acres of public lands.
The La Pampa region where the red stag was originally released in the early 1900’s, is a popular area for folks that wish to bird hunt and chase big game. This area looks similar to the hill country of Texas with very thick brush and long grasses and fairly level terrain.
If fishing is your bag, look to the famous Patagonia region. This beautiful area full of mountain lakes and streams lies at the foot of the Andes Mountain range. Resident brown trout and rainbow trout in Patagonia average 4 to 8 pounds, with fish commonly reaching 15 pounds.
In the Chubut province of Patagonia, rivers and lakes hold some of the largest brook trout in the world. Many fishers believe the next world record brook trout will come from this region. If this suits your fancy, investigate the Corcovado River, which sports some of the largest brook trout runs in the world.
If hiking and backpacking are on your list of vacation activities, the same regions can fill the bill. Nature lovers can also enjoy skiing, hiking, backpacking and climbing in the Andes mountains.
And just for the record, Aconcagua Mountain in the Andes, tops out at 22,837 feet. This mountain range is something to see.
My wife always wanted to tour the wine country but getting me to visit California is just not going to happen. If wine country is on your list, the Mendoza region of Argentina is where some of the world’s finest wines are produced. The Barrancas area of Mendoza is well known to produce some internationally recognized Syrah, Malbec, and Cabernet Sauvignon wines. It is very easy to add a few days to your hunting and fishing trip to tour this fine wine region.
Argentina can give you a dose of culture, something my wife says I really need, while you visit Buenos Aires. The famous Tango dance was born a century ago in the bordellos of this city, and today, this is the place to go and see it. There are dozens of places to go see it, with the Astor Piazzolla Theatre or the Faena Hotel topping the lists.
If you are looking for a bucket-list vacation place, Argentina is at the top of the list. From an array of outdoor activities to fine wines, fabulous foods and friendly people, Argentina has it
all.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press, Delta County Independent and several other newspapers, as well as a feature writer for several saltwater fishing magazines. He is an avid hunter and world-class saltwater angler, who travels around the world in search of adventure and serves as a director and public information officer for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the Posse call (970)252-
4033 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org