OUTDOORS: Bucket List Vacation

Argentina has something for everyone. Be sure to enjoy the Southern Hemisphere stars and a good campfire while there. (submitted photo)

I recall discussing a family vacation with my wife, some forty odd years ago. It was difficult, even then, to find a trip the entire family could enjoy, with something for everyone.

I suggested a 21-day, fly camp dangerous game safari in Zimbabwe, where as a family we could stalk lions, leopards, buffalo, elephant and rhino. My plan immediately died in subcommittee for three reasons: 1) it would give the family finances a double hernia 2) she did not want to return home in the cargo section of the aircraft after she was stomped into something unrecognizable



Tags