Outdoors column: Belated Valentines from the land

About a year ago, Ranger Jeremy and I were at the South Rim Visitor Center when a couple from New York walked into the building. She — a grocery store manager. He — a worker in a restaurant. They were from the western part of the state, south of Buffalo along Lake Erie.
They snowshoed out to Pulpit Rock Overlook. The sky was that perfect shade of February blue; deep, but not indigo. There was no wind and only a few clouds; long, wispy white clouds high in the winter sky. It was a storybook day, and there among the rocks and the muffled rumble of the Gunnison River, the canyon as their witness, they married themselves.
Colorado law allows this; a form of common law marriage. There are requirements (you’ll have to look them up), but the stipulation they followed was that they “…held themselves out to the public as husband and wife.” We were the first to whom they were held out. They signed a legal type form to commit to their love, and at their request, we also signed it.
The Greeks seem to have cornered the market on love in the ancient world. They identified several words to express this emotion. You’re no doubt familiar with some of them. Philia is a deep type of friendship, Philadelphia, as in City of Brotherly love. Eros — from which the English word erotic is derived; full of passion. Agape is a selfless, extreme love for all.
By now, the holiday is over, and any chocolates are gone, the roses are faded, and the fancy dinner is long digested.
Late one afternoon, a couple decades ago, a woman from France fumbled into the old trailer at Gunnison Point which doubled as a visitor center. After seeing the Great Pillars at the overlook she seemed caught up in emotion. She choked out some words, “The canyon, it is beautiful. . . so moving.”
I retreated to the back room to give her privacy. She gazed out the window at the canyon, lost in her thoughts. Except for her sniffles, the room was silent.
Another woman eventually joined her. I smiled and nodded as they left, but wondered, what kind of love did she have? Perhaps it was pragma, a long-standing love; one found among lasting relationships. Maybe it’s the kind of love where you know about the land, but have to work at it to experience it, or maybe renew the relationship.
This type isn’t love at first sight, like ludus. But it’s not storge (STOR.jay) either; an unconditional form, as one that parents might have for children.
There is a power of place that energizes love, to bring it forward. This love binds us together; it binds us to the place – to the landscape, to community, and to each other. And there is not so much love in the world that any of us should seek to drive it out of our lives.
I do know of an example of pragma love; an enduring love. Cyd and Mark Wilburn moved to Montrose decades ago. Through the years they have made a practice of taking a dinner up to the canyon to enjoy the late-day colors and the quiet of the evenings.
Last summer, as they finished their picnic out at Warner Point a young couple came out for the view. The deep fjord-like chasm spreads out at this point. It’s hard for one to be there and not be moved by the power of nature. And there, against the setting sun, the young man dropped to his knee, opened a small box, and proposed to the young woman.
The Wilburns’ eyes welled up, snapped a photo and congratulated them. In their excitement, the newly engaged hoped, “to still be catching sunsets like you guys when we’re rounding [so many] years.” Maybe that young couple will find that lasting love — the kind that sustains.
We are fortunate to have many places nearby that have this kind of power. The type of love that is infectious and contagious.
I think about the New York couple. He had a bushy black beard. She picked Pulpit Rock because she thought it had spiritual implications. She had researched several places but settled on Black Canyon for its power to move hearts.
So get out there; go find your special place of beauty. Look for that special Valentine, with all of the power that love brings to our world, straight from the land to you.
Paul Zaenger has been a supervisory park ranger at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park since 1993. Other park assignments include Mount Rushmore National Memorial and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.
